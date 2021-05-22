‘The Blacklist’ season 8 episode 18 that aired this week had Liz in a fix as danger approaches her from all corners. Her latest problem shows up in the form of a hitman called The Protean that Townsend hires to assassinate Liz. But finding her seems to be a harder task. So he finds and forces her half-sister Jen to arrange a meet-up with his target. If you’re not up to speed with the latest happenings in the show, you can check out the summary enclosed within the recap. Moving on, here’s everything that ‘The Blacklist’ season 8 episode 19 might have in store!

The Blacklist Season 8 Episode 19 Release Date

‘The Blacklist’ season 8 episode 19 is scheduled to release on May 28, 2021, at 8 PM ET on NBC. New episodes drop on the channel every Friday, with each one having a runtime of 40-45 minutes.

Where to Watch The Blacklist Season 8 Episode 19 Online?

You can watch the next episode of NBC’s ‘The Blacklist’ (season 8 episode 19) on TV by tuning in to the network at the aforementioned timeslot. Fans without a cable connection can go to NBC’s official website and also the NBC app to watch the episode one day after it premieres on television. It is also possible to live stream the latest episodes online on DirecTV, Fubo TV, YouTube TV, and Sling TV. Netflix users can additionally watch the first seven seasons here. The show is also available on Peacock, accessible to its subscribers. Another option is to purchase or rent the episodes on-demand on Amazon Prime Video and iTunes.

The Blacklist Season 8 Episode 19 Spoilers

The upcoming season 8 episode 19 is titled ‘Balthazar “Bino” Baker.’ In the episode, Red will summon help from an enforcer who we think is called Balthazar “Bino” Baker. He will assist Red in transferring important cargo without being seen. Bino specializes in delivering packages through an underground network designed for the same purpose. Sounds illegal if not dangerous! Moreover, Red might also find a way to contact Liz, who the Task Force has arrested. Here’s a promo for the upcoming episode!

The Blacklist Season 8 Episode 18 Recap

In ‘The Blacklist’ season 8 episode 18, titled ‘The Protean,’ Townsend sends one of his men to assassinate Liz. The killer goes by the name The Protean, a hitman who Liz seems to be aware of. He enters her apartment hoping to take her down but ends up killing Dax, Skip, and Esi. When she returns from the terrace, she is horrified to see them dead. Red tries to get access to the Customs database through Max Frey. He hires Paula to probe into the database.

Meanwhile, the Protean finds another way to get to Liz. He pursues her half-sister Jen and forces her to plan a meeting with Liz. Paula proposes that Red should call Bingo. She manipulates the Bingo players in helping him solve the case. Elsewhere, Liz arrives to see Jen, and as the Protean takes his shot, the bullet ends up hitting Jen instead. By the time they take her to the hospital, it is too late; Jen is already dead. The Bingo players suggest the name Rhys Engel, and through the hitman’s recovered cellphone, they find the hotel Engel is staying in.

Liz’s safety is compromised once again as Engel follows her to her hideout. Ressler warns her to be careful, but Liz impulsively attacks Engel and refuses to free him until she knows where Townsend is hiding. And just as he is about to break free, Ressler finishes him off. The force takes her into custody.

