In the latest episode of ‘The Blacklist’ that aired this week, Liz is on the run along with Ressler as they attempt to evade Townsend’s wrath. But the enemy is in no mood to give up, and Red devises a new strategy to help the pair escape. If you missed the television premiere of ‘The Blacklist’ season 8 episode 20, you could fill yourself in with all the details through our detailed recap. As the next episode is just around the corner, here’s what you can expect from ‘The Blacklist’ season 8 episode 20!

The Blacklist Season 8 Episode 20 Release Date

‘The Blacklist’ season 8 episode 20 is scheduled to release on June 4, 2021, at 8 PM ET on NBC. New episodes drop on the network every Friday, with each one having a runtime of around 40-45 minutes.

Where to Watch The Blacklist Season 8 Episode 20 Online?

You can watch the upcoming episode of NBC’s ‘The Blacklist’ (season 8 episode 20) by tuning in to the network at the date and time mentioned above. Fans watching the show online can go to NBC’s official website and also the NBC app to watch the episode one day after its original broadcast. In addition, you can live stream the show on platforms like DirecTV, Fubo TV, YouTube TV, and Sling TV. Netflix users can access the first seven seasons here on the streamer. If you’re subscribed to Peacock, you can watch the show on the platform. Fans also have the option to purchase or rent the episodes on-demand on Amazon Prime Video and iTunes.

The Blacklist Season 8 Episode 20 Spoilers

In the upcoming season 8 episode 20 titled ‘Godwin Page,’ Liz, Red, and Dembe will be cornered by Townsend after the shootout in Bino’s bar. Townsend’s presence is like death and danger concentrated in a single space where the trio will have to team up to survive. As we’re inching closer to the season finale, this might be the final face-off between the two parties.

Moreover, there is a high chance Red might come clean about his actions. He will proclaim that the time has come for Liz to know the truth behind his mysterious façade and the reasons why he excluded the team from his plans. Meanwhile, Cooper and the Task Force will attempt to minimize the threat falling upon everyone. Here’s a promo for the upcoming episode!

The Blacklist Season 8 Episode 19 Recap

In ‘The Blacklist’ season 8 episode 19, titled ‘Balthazar “Bino” Baker,’ Liz is being shipped by a convoy that will be intercepted by Townsend’s men. Liz scowls at the unfairness of life, especially because Reddington gets away with everything, but as soon as things concern her, she has to pay the price. A few moments later, they are attacked by outsiders dressed as cops. Liz helps out a wounded Ressler, and Townsend’s men show up. The pair lay low in a restaurant before escaping, and Liz implores him to call the police. But Ressler instead chooses to inform Red, who has set up a connection with Bino Baker, a man controlling a network of spies.

He sends Bino to dissolve the situation, and they subsequently enter a secret underground passageway leaving their pursuer behind. A frustrated Townsend assigns a group of kids to search for Liz and Ressler. But one of them happens to be a spy for Bino, who is now considering turning them over to Townsend. Ressler gets checked by an underground doctor, who declares that his lung is severely damaged. As Bino comes for them, Liz proposes that he should let her off and kill Reddington instead. But he takes her away. Ressler is ultimately rescued by his team, who receive a clue about Liz’s whereabouts. Reddington walks into Bino’s bar and kills everyone. But before he can save Liz, Townsend and his men arrive.

