At the beginning of the latest episode of ‘The Blacklist,’ Red, Liz, and Dembe are minutes away from being ambushed by Townsend and his men. But Liz hurriedly finds a secret passage out of the bar, and they make it out just in time. The Task Force keeps Liz in custody, but Red sneaks her out and takes her to a secret destination. For a detailed take on ‘The Blacklist’ season 8 episode 20, you can refer to the recap section. If you are curious about ‘The Blacklist’ season 8 episode 21, here are the details for the next episode!

The Blacklist Season 8 Episode 21 Release Date

‘The Blacklist’ season 8 episode 21 is slated to premiere on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at 10 pm ET on NBC. Every episode has a runtime of around 40-45 minutes.

Where to Watch The Blacklist Season 8 Episode 21 Online?

You can watch ‘The Blacklist’ season 8 episode 21 by tuning in to the network at the timeslot mentioned above. You can also watch it on NBC’s official website and also the NBC app one day after its television premiere. Fans can additionally choose to live-stream the show on DirecTV, Fubo TV, YouTube TV, and Sling TV. Netflix users can stream the first seven seasons here on the platform. Subscribers of Peacock can also access the show on the streamer. Fans can buy/rent the episodes on-demand on Amazon Prime Video and iTunes.

The Blacklist Season 8 Episode 21 Spoilers

The upcoming season 8 episode 21 is titled ‘Nachalo.’ In the penultimate episode of the eighth season, Red will take Liz to the heart of his secret operation, a building called The Blacklist. There is a lot to catch up on because Red has been working underground for several years. One such matter might be related to Katarina and the intention behind N-13 being operational. He also has to explain why he needed to protect her through incessant lying. We think that the events of the next episode will pave the way for the finale, which would reveal the truth behind The Blacklist in its entirety. Furthermore, Townsend might show up and wreak havoc because he has access to Liz’s tracking chip. Here’s a promo for the upcoming episode!

The Blacklist Season 8 Episode 20 Recap

‘The Blacklist’ season 8 episode 20, titled ‘Godwin Page,’ kicks off at Bino’s wrecked bar where Townsend’s men have shown themselves in. Liz, Red, and Dembe are helplessly cornered by the enemy, but Liz finds a secret passage through a convenience store that allows them to escape. So they are safe for now. Meanwhile, Townsend wants Godwin Page away from the country, but Page is reluctant to leave.

As our trio of survivors reaches the Task Force, Liz turns herself in at Harold’s insistence. Cooper reassures Red that nothing bad will happen to her as long as she is sealed in Reddington’s box. Red manages to get to Page and arranges for a chopper to lift up Liz’s box. When she finally meets Page, she asks him to set her up with Townsend, who would then locate her using Page’s tracker in exchange for his freedom. He escapes soon after. Red informs Harold that he has Liz now and asks him to find Page.

Page reaches Townsend to alert him about the chip on Liz. When the Task Force captures Page, he tells Harold about the tracker. Elsewhere, the DoJ issues a burn notice on Liz, which will nullify the force after they catch her. Liz, still in Red’s custody, takes her to Latvia and confesses that he’s indeed N-13. They enter an establishment called The Blacklist.

