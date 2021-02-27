‘The Blacklist’ season 8 delivered another interesting episode this week wherein a man threatens America’s security system. Red and the team attempt to track down the criminal who is planning to sell critical information about the country’s satellite systems. They do whatever it takes to prevent catastrophic damage to the nation, which is what the entire episode is about. For more details about the episode, you can read our detailed recap at the end. But for now, let us look at the particulars for the upcoming ‘The Blacklist’ season 8 episode 9!

The Blacklist Season 8 Episode 9 Release Date

‘The Blacklist’ season 8 episode 9 will release on Friday, March 5, 2021, at 8 PM ET on NBC. New episodes are released every Friday, with every episode having a runtime of 40-45 minutes.

Where to Watch The Blacklist Season 8 Episode 9 Online?

The Blacklist Season 8 Episode 9 Spoilers

The 9th episode of ‘The Blacklist’ season 8 is titled ‘The Cyranoid,’ which will again throw the Task Force in a loop when they encounter a nefarious enterprise providing doppelgängers for criminals. Red will scramble to counteract a bold move by Liz. It is doubted that Liz might have contracted them to create a twin of herself. It is also possible that there is another Reddington out there committing crimes. You can take a look at the promo for the upcoming episode below!

The Blacklist Season 8 Episode 8 Recap

In ‘The Blacklist’ season 8 episode 8 titled ‘Ogden Greeley,’ Cooper receives an offer to join the Senate. He tells Red about it, after which they discuss the National Resonance office, where Ogden Greeley works as a defense contractor. But it has been reported that he went missing. Red then chances upon a video by Ogden, who is planning to auction critical information about the country’s satellite systems. The team has thirteen hours to stop the bid.

Park and Ressler find out that Ogden has the power to destroy the satellites irreparably. If an enemy of the United States catches hold of the intel, the country is looking at a war that cannot be won. Aram locates Ogden at a Berlin hotel with a woman. Ressler calls Cooper to tell him that they have found some security footage of Ogden and a Russian spy, Nina Kurylenko, who dropped in London a few moments back.

Ressler catches Nina and asks for information about Ogden’s whereabouts in exchange for her freedom. Nina discloses that Ogden gave her government a chance to bid on the intel before letting out information about his meeting with the highest bidder. The mystery buyer turns out to be Red, who then secures the intel from Ogden. Red’s plan is indeed to sell the data to the United States, and it is revealed that he bought it for $150 million. Ogden knocks on Nina’s door only to be met by Park and Ressler.

