The Blacklist Season 9 Episode 1 Release Date, Cast and Spoilers

NBC’s long-running crime thriller series, ‘The Blacklist,’ revolves around the enigmatic Raymond “Red” Reddington, a fugitive turned FBI informant who helps in tracking down highly dangerous and chiefly underground criminals. However, even as Red uses his “blacklist” to send hardened outlaws — from mobsters to terrorists — behind bars, his own motives and identity remain shrouded in mystery. Created by Jon Bokenkamp, this electrifying character-driven show has James Spader (Red) at its helm.

Since its premiere on September 23, 2013, ‘The Blacklist’ has received its fair share of outstanding reviews and amassed a dedicated fanbase known for coming up with interesting theories. Season 8’s finale leaves everyone with their mouths hanging open. Unsurprisingly, fans are desperate to see how Red’s life will proceed in season 9. Here’s everything you need to know about ‘The Blacklist’ season 9 episode 1!

The Blacklist Season 9 Episode 1 Release Date

‘The Blacklist’ season 9 episode 1 will premiere on October 21, 2021, at 8 pm ET on NBC. The season is expected to have around 20 episodes, with a runtime of approximately 60 minutes each. New episodes will be released on a weekly basis on Thursdays.

Where to Stream The Blacklist Season 9 Episode 1 Online?

You can watch ‘The Blacklist’ season 9 episode 1 by tuning in to NBC at the above-mentioned date and time. If you’re a cord-cutter, you can visit NBC’s official website or use the official NBC app to watch the episode. You can also catch the first episode of season 9 on Peacock a day after its release. Additionally, you have the option to stream the season premiere on Sling TV, Fubo TV, YouTube TV, Xfinity, and DirecTV. You can even buy or rent the latest episodes of ‘The Blacklist’ on Spectrum, iTunes, Amazon Prime Video, Google Play, or Vudu. Fans with a Netflix subscription can also check out seasons 1-8 of the show here.

The Blacklist Season 9 Episode 1 Spoilers

‘The Blacklist’ season 9 episode 1 is titled ‘The Skinner.’ Two years after Liz’s sudden death, the FBI task force has disbanded. Torn apart by the tragedy, its members pursue their separate lives, but Red’s whereabouts will remain a mystery. When an unexpected incident requires the task force to reunite, personal grievances might be pitted against professional demands. However, a global conspiracy will continue to brew, and vicious criminals may emerge stronger than ever. It is yet to be known if the team will be up to the task.

The premiere episode of season 9 is expected to touch upon unresolved questions pertaining to Red’s identity, whereabouts, terminal illness, and relationship with Liz. Additionally, it will explore the impact of Liz’s murder on the task force and their principles. The season starter will likely highlight what each member of the task force did after Liz’s death. Take a peek at what the ninth season has to offer!

The Blacklist Season 9 Episode 1 Cast: Who is in it?

Season 9 of ‘The Blacklist’ will see James Spader reprise his role as Red. Returning faces include Diego Klattenhoff (Donald Ressler), Harry Lennix (Harold Cooper), Hisham Tawfiq (Dembe Zuma), Amir Arison (Aram Mojtabai), and Laura Sohn (Alina Park). Fresh faces can be expected as well. But much to the dismay of fans, Megan Boone will not be returning as Elizabeth “Liz” Keen. Liz dies in the finale of season 8 and thus will not reappear in further installments of ‘The Blacklist.’ Her untimely murder will drive season 9’s plot forward.

