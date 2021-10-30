The Blacklist Season 9 Episode 3 Release Date and Spoilers

In the second episode of ‘The Blacklist‘ season 9, the former Task Force tries to hunt down the Skinner, who has abducted Chen and his family. Red finally shows up after a prolonged absence just because he honors Liz, who would’ve wanted him to help the team. So, he finds two significant personalities who could help turn the tables in his favor! If you want to know how the rest of the episode proceeds, our recap section can help with that. Now, here’s what the upcoming episode might reveal!

The Blacklist Season 9 Episode 3 Release Date

‘The Blacklist’ season 9 episode 3 will release on November 4, 2021, at 8 pm ET on NBC. With a runtime of 40-45 minutes each, new episodes of the season will air weekly every Thursday.

Where to Watch The Blacklist Season 9 Episode 3 Online?

Cable subscribers can watch ‘The Blacklist’ season 9 episode 3 by tuning in to NBC at the date and time given above. You can watch the episode online on NBC’s official website or the official NBC app. It will also be available on Peacock a day after the television broadcast.

If you do not have an active cable subscription, you can watch the new episode on live TV streaming services such as Sling TV, Fubo TV, YouTube TV, DirecTV, and Xfinity. You can also buy or rent the episodes on iTunes, Amazon Prime Video, Google Play, Microsoft Store, Spectrum, or Vudu (till season 8). Additionally, the ninth season is expected to land on Netflix after its television broadcast, and you can watch it here.

The Blacklist Season 9 Episode 3 Spoilers

The third episode of season 9, titled ‘The SPK,’ will mark a former Blacklister’s return as Red dives into a new case that involves stolen artifacts. Things will get serious for Aram, who makes a difficult decision. This might be related to his career because of the way his character has been trying to focus on his new tech startup besides taking on his duties as a Task Force member. There is also a possibility of him going to Cooper and his men, who would need his resources to ensure financial security. Moreover, with Red as the new Skinner, things are about to change. Here is an intense promo for the upcoming episode that might interest you!

The Blacklist Season 9 Episode 2 Recap

‘The Blacklist’ season 9 episode 2, titled ‘The Skinner: Conclusion,’ is all about catching the eponymous yet nefarious killer. The former Task Force also has to save chief tech officer Chen Yu-Lan and his family, but the dangers that present themselves make it hard despite Dembe joining them. Red ultimately extends his expertise as he reveals himself after ages. He knows that Liz would have wanted him to be there for the team.

Meanwhile, the Skinner plans to access the software for the microchips. For that, Chen is blackmailed into going to the office, where Aram and Alina are surprised to see him back. Not knowing the whole story behind Chen’s sudden presence, they decide to chase after him. The Skinner brings a tech expert to run a thorough check on the software, but before that happens, Chen blurts out the truth. After learning why Chen did what he did, Aram and Alina convince him to prepare a fake software containing a tracker so that his family can be rescued.

The Skinner is now aware that the meeting is a setup, so he shoots at Chen’s wife as a way of telling the FBI to show themselves. Red walks in with former Skinners Vincent and Alberta, who vote Anderson out as the Skinner. So, Anderson’s henchmen end up killing him as a way of honoring the organization’s process. After the dust settles, Red convinces Panabaker to let him reassemble the force. In the final moments, it is implied that Red replaces Anderson as the new Skinner.

