The Blacklist Season 9 Episode 4 Release Date, Time and Spoilers

The third episode of ‘The Blacklist’ season 9 is centered around a religious extremist group that steals priceless artifacts and blows up public places. As Red takes the lead in the investigation, he discovers that the leader of the cult is someone familiar. Ressler is suspicious of Dembe, and Park is concerned about Ressler’s addiction. For fans who want the latest updates, we have curated a recap. Now, let us dive into the details of episode 4 of the ninth season!

The Blacklist Season 9 Episode 4 Release Date

‘The Blacklist’ season 9 episode 4 will release on November 11, 2021, at 8 pm ET on NBC. With a runtime of 40-45 minutes each, new episodes air weekly every Thursday.

Where to Watch The Blacklist Season 9 Episode 4 Online?

Cable subscribers can watch ‘The Blacklist’ season 9 episode 4 by tuning in to NBC at the date and time given above. You can watch the episode online on NBC’s official website or the NBC app. It will also stream on Peacock a day after it airs on the television network.

If you have cut the cord, you can watch the new episode on live streaming services such as Hulu+Live TV, Sling TV, Fubo TV, DirecTV, Xfinity, and YouTube TV. Those looking to buy or rent the episodes can do so on iTunes, Amazon Prime Video, Google Play, Microsoft Store, Spectrum, or Vudu. Additionally, the ninth season is expected to land on Netflix after it finishes airing on the television network. Therefore, Netflix users can watch season 9 here.

The Blacklist Season 9 Episode 4 Spoilers

Viewers can gear up for an unusual episode, titled ‘The Avenging Angel,’ next week. Episode 4 of season 9 will follow Dr. Bogdan Krilov, who is an expert in erasing parts of people’s pasts. However, he will be asked to assist Harold Cooper in remembering what happened at an important event that he is left with no recollection of. This will be a tough case for the doctor, who usually helps people forget things. In the upcoming episode, we will also see the Task Force attempt to locate a blacklister who wants to return everything that has been stolen, which is why he is perhaps referred to as the “Avenging Angel.” Ressler may require Park’s help to curb his addiction.

The Blacklist Season 9 Episode 3 Recap

The third episode of season 9, titled ‘The SPK,’ introduces the Supremo Priori Knighthood (SPK), which is an extremist criminal group that usually steals and then sells religious artifacts. Cooper gives a briefing of their latest heist in Prato Cathedral in Italy, where they stole a belt worn by the Virgin Mary. Park and Ressler find a suspect who might have wired money to the criminals. However, he kills himself before he is caught.

Red pretends to be a buyer at the auction for the stolen items just to gain access to the leader of the SPK. The man publicly goes by the name Giovanni and also turns out to be Red’s former mentor Robert Vesco. In a conversation with his ex-pupil, Giovanni discloses how his followers are clueless about the auction. They have been fooled into believing that the stolen artifacts are burned as an offering to the altar. SPK then plans to plant IEDs inside a church to blow it up and steal the head of John the Baptist. Aram, Ressler, and Dembe group together to prevent the incident.

Red spills the truth about Giovanni to the SPK. To save the leader’s life, Weecha takes out a gun and kills the SPK members. On the other hand, the FBI has been struggling to run smoothly owing to Ressler’s doubts about Dembe. To show he is essentially a part of the FBI, Dembe arrests Giovanni. Park confronts Ressler about his ongoing issues with addiction. Aram sells his share of the company to his partner in order to stick to the FBI. The episode ends as Red reunites with Agnes.

