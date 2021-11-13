The Blacklist Season 9 Episode 5 Release Date, Time and Spoilers

Red and Dembe investigate the unusual murder of the CEO of a renowned company in this week’s episode of ‘The Blacklist’ season 9. Cooper, in the meantime, has trouble recollecting the events that took place the previous night. Charlene then reports a death that causes him to suspect whether it was him who could have been responsible. There are more interesting updates about episode 4 that you can find in the recap. If you’re looking for all the information on episode 5, we have you covered!

The Blacklist Season 9 Episode 5 Release Date

‘The Blacklist’ season 9 episode 5 will release on November 18, 2021, at 8 pm ET on NBC. With a runtime of 40-45 minutes each, new episodes air weekly every Thursday.

Where to Watch The Blacklist Season 9 Episode 5 Online?

Cable subscribers can watch ‘The Blacklist’ season 9 episode 5 by tuning in to NBC at the date and time mentioned above. You can also watch the episode online on NBC’s official website or the NBC app. It will also stream on Peacock TV a day after it airs on the television network.

If you have cut the cord, you can watch the fifth episode on live streaming services such as Hulu+Live TV, Sling TV, Fubo TV, DirecTV, Xfinity, and YouTube TV. Those looking to buy or rent the episodes can do so on iTunes, Amazon Prime Video, Google Play, Microsoft Store, Spectrum, or Vudu. Additionally, the ninth season is expected to land on Netflix after it finishes airing on the television network. Therefore, Netflix users can watch season 9 here.

The Blacklist Season 9 Episode 5 Spoilers

The fifth episode of ‘The Blacklist’ season 9 is titled ‘Benjamin T. Okara.’ It might clear out the current state of matters between Reddington and Dembe. We know that Dembe left Red around 6 months after Liz died and then became an FBI agent. Other than that, nothing much has been revealed, so we can expect that to change next week.

Since Dembe has risen to the position of an FBI agent, Red might face complications during their next case involving military technology. This could also mean that his people have started to lose their faith in him, considering his problematic past. Cooper and Park will struggle to put things into perspective as far as their personal lives are concerned.

The Blacklist Season 9 Episode 4 Recap

The Blacklist season 9 episode 4, titled ‘The Avenging Angel,’ follows the unnerving death of Adam McHenry, the CEO of a company called Genocyte, as Red and Dembe sit down to discuss who might have caused his death. He was pushed out of a window after being forced to read a confession by a random woman. Red suspects a blacklister named Michael AKA The Avenging Angel. Michael bends the law to return whatever that has been stolen from others.

Meanwhile, Cooper has trouble recalling the events of the previous night. What’s even weirder is the fact that he woke up in a garage, and later, he realizes that a bullet is missing from his service gun. Charlene tells him that Doug Koster, the man she was involved with, died of a gunshot wound. Elsewhere, Ressler asks a reluctant Park to hand over a clean urine sample for a drug test. She does not want to be fired at any cost, and sadly, the test reveals that she could have cancer.

Aram and Dembe track blacklister Michael, who is about to kill the next victim, a wealthy man named Derek Huntley. He had bribed a hospital to get the top of the list of patients about to undergo a heart transplant. Owing to that, a steelworker named William Green couldn’t go through the operation. Michael’s intention is to extract the heart from Huntley and give it to Green. In the end, Red kills Michael and transfers his heart to Green’s body. Through a ballistics report, Cooper also finds out that the shot that killed Koster was fired from his gun.

Read More: Where Is The Blacklist Filmed?