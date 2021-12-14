The Blacklist Season 9 Episode 7 Release Date, Time, and Spoilers

In the latest episode of ‘The Blacklist’ season 9, we see Red and the force investigate the case of a therapist who seems to have ties with a criminal unit. They catch hold of her and realize that she works for the mob. Moreover, a shocking revelation makes Red see Dembe in a new light. If you’re curious about what happens in the episode, our recap will help you refresh your memory. Now, we have a lot to tell you about season 9 episode 7!

The Blacklist Season 9 Episode 7 Release Date

The show has entered a hiatus that will stretch until next year. Having said that, ‘The Blacklist’ season 9 episode 7 will release on January 6, 2022, at 8 pm ET on NBC. With a runtime of 40-45 minutes each, new episodes will then continue to air weekly every Thursday. However, starting February 25, 2022, the show will move to Friday night instead of its usual Thursday spot.

Where to Watch The Blacklist Season 9 Episode 7 Online?

Cable subscribers can watch ‘The Blacklist’ season 9 episode 7 by tuning in to NBC at the date and time mentioned above. You can also watch the episode online on NBC’s official website or the NBC app. In addition, it will stream on Peacock TV a day after it airs on the television network.

If you have cut the cord, you can watch the upcoming episode on live streaming services such as Hulu+Live TV, Sling TV, Fubo TV, DirecTV, Xfinity, and YouTube TV. Those looking to buy or rent the episodes can do so on iTunes, Amazon Prime Video, Google Play, Microsoft Store, Spectrum, or Vudu. Additionally, the ninth season is expected to land on Netflix after it finishes airing on the television network. Therefore, Netflix users can watch season 9 here.

The Blacklist Season 9 Episode 7 Spoilers

The seventh episode of season 9 will dive into Red’s past with Dembe. They have split up due to reasons unknown, and viewers are now intrigued to know the full story behind their sudden fallout. Red will also process the news surrounding the letter Dembe delivered to Liz and the consequences of her having read it. Besides that, he will now be working with Dr. Roberta Sand to come to terms with his own reality and his relationship with the Task Force altogether. Moreover, the episode might focus on Ressler’s personal life.

The Blacklist Season 9 Episode 6 Recap

In season 9 episode 6, titled ‘Dr. Roberta Sand, Ph.D.’ Dr. Roberta Sand indulges a client in a regular therapy session, but her counsel ends up causing the death of a philanthropist. Red learns that she is a therapist who assists the mob in their crime doing. Dembe and Park capture the gunman named Randall Beasley, and through him, the Task Force learns that Sand is the one who manipulated Beasley into murdering the victim.

Beasley then helps the force capture Sand. They also discover that Sand’s son Dante got into trouble back in school, and crimelord Vito Decanio protected him against the authorities in exchange for Sand counseling his people. Red asks Sand to work for him on a remote island for a few months. Agnes tells Red that her mother told her that Red is Russian, which surprises him. She even mentions that Liz considered him to be very important to her. That’s when Red realizes that Liz might have read the letter he sent him.

A fingerprint check reveals that Liz had actually read the letter, which might have been the reason she didn’t shoot Red and ended up dying herself. This knowledge makes Red feel betrayed by Dembe, who was only supposed to give Liz the letter when Red dies. Park approaches Aram, seeking advice on her deteriorating family life.

Cooper mentions that Detective Heber visited his house, which puts him under the threat of being exposed. However, his friend Lew tells Cooper that the ballistics did not match the latter’s gun, suggesting that he might have been framed. Seconds later, Cooper gets a phone call from someone who threatens him for having tampered with evidence.

Read More: Is Hisham Tawfiq’s Dembe Zuma Leaving The Blacklist?