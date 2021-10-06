The Blacklist Season 9 Release Date, New Plot and Cast Details

Created by Jon Bokenkamp, NBC’s crime thriller ‘The Blacklist’ follows the infamous Raymond “Red” Reddington, a mastermind criminal who has associated with some of the most devious criminals in the world. The series follows Red and the suspense behind his gamble to help the FBI to catch his past associates in return for immunity from persecution and for an opportunity to work with Elizabeth Keen. The show first premiered on September 23, 2013, and received a tremendous reception from critics and audiences alike.

Over 8 seasons, ‘The Blacklist’ has become one of the top-rated crime thriller series of all time, recognized for its brilliant and on edge screenplay, James Spader’s terrific portrayal of Raymond Reddington, and for the riveting narrative twists. Since the intense finale of the eighth season in June 2021, fans have been waiting for the ninth season and the answers it could provide. For fans, whose excitement has been rising regarding ‘The Blacklist’ Season 9, here’s everything we know!

The Blacklist Season 9 Release Date

On January 26, 2021, NBC announced the renewal of ‘The Blacklist’ for a ninth season. Since the finale of season 8, which raised more questions than providing answers, fans were impatient for more season 9 updates. Well, the wait is finally over as ‘The Blacklist’ season 9 is set to premiere on October 21, 2021, at 8 pm ET on NBC.

Even though the official episode count is yet to be announced, we could expect season 9 to have 22 episodes. The production of the ninth season was in full flow from September 2021, with COVID-19 protocols and safety measures in place. With creator Jon Bokenkamp signing off from the show after season 8, speculations have risen about season 9 being the finale season. With all the smoke of speculations in the air, gear up, for your favorite show is all set to air on NBC in a few weeks’ time.

The Blacklist Season 9 Cast: Who is in it?

‘The Blacklist’ season 9 will see the return of the principal cast, mainly James Spader as the protagonist Raymond Reddington, Diego Klattenhoff as Donald Ressler, Harry Lennix as Harold Cooper, Amir Arison as Aram Mojtabai, Hisham Tawfiq as Dembe Zuma, and Laura Sohn as Alina Park. The notable absence in the cast is of Megan Boone, who appears as Elizabeth Keen, the second major character in the show after Reddington, as she is killed at the end of season 8. Katarina Rostova’s character Laila Robins will also be not returning for season 9 as the fate of the character is sealed by Red in season 8.

The Blacklist Season 9 Plot: What is it About?

The finale of season 8 drops a bomb into the viewers’ minds as Elizabeth is killed by one of Townsend’s associates. The true identity of Reddington, which should have been revealed as the realization of Elizabeth was left unanswered in the eighth season. Following the death of Townsend, Reddington passes on information regarding the kingpins who are most likely to occupy the throne vacated by Townsend to the Task Force. As the task force is left with the death of Elizabeth Keen, Reddington makes his escape with the help of Dembe.

The ninth season is set to begin with a two-year leap in time, from the demise of Elizabeth Keen. Following the tragedy, the lives of Raymond Reddington and the members of the FBI Task Force have altered in an unexpected manner. Reddington is MIA, and his location is not known to anyone. In a strange turn of events, FBI Task Force and Reddington band together again to take down the bad guys. As per the official synopsis, “Finding themselves each at a crossroads, a common purpose compels them to renew their original mission: to take down dangerous, vicious, and eccentric Blacklisters.”

During their mission, “they begin to uncover lethal adversaries, unimaginable conspiracies, and surprising betrayals that will threaten alliances and spur vengeance for the past, led by the most devious criminal of them all – Raymond Reddington.” Season 9 is also expected to finally reveal more details about the identity and illness of Reddington, the fate of Elizabeth’s daughter, Agnes Keen, and a new set of criminals for the hunt. It will be interesting to see how Reddington will make choices that would change his fate following the death of his daughter, the reason behind his association with the FBI.

