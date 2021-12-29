The Book of Boba Fett Episode 2 Release Date, Time, Spoilers

Created by Jon Favreau, ‘The Book of Boba Fett’ is a sci-fi space western series. It is part of Disney’s ‘Star Wars’ franchise. The post-credits scene of ‘The Mandalorian,’ another Disney series set in the ‘Star Wars’ universe, sets up the show. The eponymous character kills Bib Fortuna and takes over the criminal empire once run by Jabba the Hutt with the help of Fennec Shand. Almost predictably, he encounters problems right at the beginning as a mysterious group attacks him on the streets of Mos Espa. If you are wondering what’s in store for you in the next episode, we got you covered.

The Book of Boba Fett Episode 2 Release Date

‘The Book of Boba Fett’ episode 2 is set to release on January 5, 2021, at 3 a.m. ET on Disney+. The series comprises seven episodes that air every Wednesday.

Where to Watch The Book of Boba Fett Episode 2 Online?

Viewers are required to have a paid subscription to Disney+ to watch episode 2 of ‘The Book of Boba Fett.’ The subscription costs $7.99 per month or $79.99 per year.

The Book of Boba Fett Episode 2 Spoilers

In episode 2 or chapter 2, Mok Shaiz, the mayor of Mok Espa, might make his first appearance. In the pilot, the Majordomo of Mok Shaiz appears before Boba and informs the latter that the mayor will not be paying tribute to the new crime lord. Instead, it’s Boba that has to pay tribute to the mayor. It might be revealed that Shaiz orchestrated the attack on Boba and Fennec.

Boba’s time with the Tuskens will be further explored in the flashback scenes. He might genuinely integrate into their society. It’s possible that his experience with the Sand People has brought in the changes that we see in him in ‘The Mandalorian’ and ‘The Book of Boba Fett.’

The Book of Boba Fett Episode 1 Recap

Episode 1, titled ‘Chapter 1: Stranger in a Strange Land,’ begins with Boba dreaming of his past while he is inside a bacta pod. It is revealed that he used his flame projector to get out of the Sarlacc. The Jawas later stole his armor, and he was eventually taken captive by the Tusken Raiders, the native people of Tatooine. In the present time, he holds court, and several prominent personalities appear before him to offer him tribute.

Later, he visits the Sanctuary, a business that a twi’lek named Madam Garsa runs and Boba now owns. After he and Fennec come out of the establishment, they are attacked by a group armed with shields and what seem like electric batons. Boba and the others manage to thwart the attack, but Boba suffers severe injuries and is taken back to the bacta pod. Meanwhile, Fennec captures one of the attackers. Dreaming once again, Boba recalls how he saved the life of a Tusken child and was given water by the tribe’s leader.

Read More: The Book of Boba Fett Episode 1 Recap and Ending, Explained