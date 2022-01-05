The Book of Boba Fett Episode 3 Release Date, Time, and Spoilers

‘The Book of Boba Fett’ is a space western series that follows the legendary former bounty hunter as he begins his career as the Daimyo of crime on Tatooine. Helping him is the elite assassin Fennec Shand, whose life Boba saved in ‘The Mandalorian’ and earned her life-long gratitude. After reaching Mos Espa, the first thing he does is kill Bib Fortuna, the majordomo of Jabba the Hutt, and occupy his previous employer’s position in the criminal underworld. Soon, Boba discovers that he has to fight tooth and nail to hold on to his position. If you are wondering what is in store for you in the next episode, we got you covered.

The Book of Boba Fett Episode 3 Release Date

‘The Book of Boba Fett’ episode 3 is set to release on January 12, 2021, at 3 a.m. ET on Disney+. The series comprises seven episodes that air every Wednesday.

Where to Watch The Book of Boba Fett Episode 3 Online?

Viewers are required to have a paid subscription to Disney+ to watch episode 3 of ‘The Book of Boba Fett.’ The subscription costs $7.99 per month or $79.99 per year.

The Book of Boba Fett Episode 3 Spoilers

In episode 3 or chapter 3, more information about Boba’s vision might be provided. As he gets accustomed to life with the Tuskens, Boba will find some semblance of peace, which can potentially lead him to make the decision that he doesn’t want to be a bounty hunter any longer. The flashback scenes might also explore his life after the death of Jango Fett and Boba’s first appearance in the original trilogy.

In the present, Boba might hold a meeting with his subordinates. After Jabba’s passing, most of them had probably gotten free rein to do whatever they wished. Bib Fortuna didn’t really have what can be regarded as leadership qualities. As a result, Boba might have to assert his control over the organization. Predictably, there will be opposition, but Boba will not immediately resort to violence. After all, he plans to rule with respect and not with fear.

The Book of Boba Fett Episode 2 Spoilers

Episode 2, titled ‘Chapter 2: The Tribes of Tatooine,’ begins as Fennec brings the last surviving assassin to Boba. 8D8 explains that the assassin is part of the Order of the Night Wind and will not say anything about who hired him. And yet, when he is threatened with the prospect of being in a cell with a rancor, the assassin claims that he was hired by Mok Shaiz, the Mayor of Mos Espa.

Boba and Fennec take their prisoner and visit the Mayor, who claims that he isn’t behind the attack. Boba later discovers that Jabba the Hutt’s cousins, who are known as the Twins, are seeking to establish their control over Tatooine.

After he goes back into the bacta pod, Boba once more dreams about his time with the Tuskens. He helps them defeat the Pyke Syndicate and impose a tax. Later, Boba undergoes a rite of passage and formally becomes part of the tribe.

