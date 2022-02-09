The Book of Boba Fett Season 2: Renewed or Cancelled?

Created by Jon Favreau, ‘The Book of Boba Fett’ is a science-fiction action-adventure series. A part of the Star Wars universe, it serves as the sequel to ‘The Mandalorian.’ The story is set after the events of ‘Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi’ (1983) and follows the journey of the eponymous bounty hunter after he survives the Sarlacc pit. He saves the master assassin and fellow bounty hunter Fennec Shand from certain death. Together, they decide to take over the territories once controlled by Jabba the Hutt and establish themselves as the new crime lords of the galaxy.

Since its premiere, ‘The Book of Boba Fett’ has received mixed to positive reviews. The overall storyline, performances, and visuals received much praise, while some critics and fans expressed negative opinions on certain narrative choices. If you have watched the first season of the show and want to know whether there will be a season 2, we got you covered.

The Book of Boba Fett Season 2 Release Date

‘The Book of Boba Fett’ season 1 premiered on December 29, 2021, on Disney+ and aired seven episodes before concluding on February 9, 2022. ‘The Book of Boba Fett’ is the second live-action series (after ‘The Mandalorian’) released since Disney acquired Lucasfilm and the ‘Star Wars’ franchise. As for the sophomore season, this is what you need to know.

Neither the Disney executives nor the producers of ‘The Book of Boba Fett’ have confirmed the development of a second season. According to Favreau, the idea of someone wearing a Mandalorian armor (referring to the protagonist of ‘The Mandalorian’) is clearly influenced by Boba Fett, so bringing the legendary bounty hunter back felt “very right.” Boba appears only in a handful of scenes in the original trilogy before seemingly meeting an anti-climatic end. Despite this, the character achieved an iconic status in the ensuing years. When he made his first appearance in ‘The Mandalorian,’ it was widely celebrated by the ‘Star Wars’ fans.

Although the series initially received mixed reviews, the response has progressively gotten better with the releases of the later episodes. So, there is a legitimate chance for the show to be renewed for another season. New Zealand actor Temuera Morrison, who portrays Boba in the show, speculated about the second season’s plot in a 2022 interview, stating that they should let Favreau know that they need another season in which he would look for Mace Windu, the Jedi Master who killed Jango Fett. If the show is renewed within the next few months, fans can expect ‘The Book of Boba Fett’ season 2 to come out sometime in 2023.

Read More: Where Is The Book of Boba Fett Filmed?