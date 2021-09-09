Produced by Boulet Brothers Productions and hosted by the titular drag legends, ‘The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula’ is a reality competition TV series that has earned cult status among its fans. The reality show presents before the audience a glimpse of the queer underground world of glamorous drag queens. Following the first season’s premiere in October 2016 on YouTube, the show has come a long way, switching distribution rights from Netflix to AMC’s original on-demand service, Shudder. However, it has been long since the airing of the third season, and as a fan, you must be weighing the prospects of a fourth installment of the extravagant reality series. In that case, let us divulge everything we know regarding the development of the season.

The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula Season 4 Release Date

Since the third season’s finale release, it has been a long wait for the fans. But you can put your doubts to rest since the underground cult series is making a comeback for a fourth haul. And now, with the official premiere date at hand, maybe you can put up a reminder and sleep on it. Barring any unexpected delays, ‘The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula’ season 4 will premiere on October 19, 2021, on AMC+ original horror streaming platform Shudder. The subsequent episodes will air every Tuesday on all English-speaking territory.

In an interview on August 2020, series hosts the Boulet Brothers spilled the beans on a prospective fourth season, which was still at the planning stage back at that time. In April 2021, AMC Networks officially renewed the show for a fourth haul. Casting for the season commenced in the same month. Series co-director Michael Varrati took to his Instagram to inform the fans that production for the season is still underway.

The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula Cast: Host, Judges, and Contestants

The titular Boulet Brothers (Dracmorda and Swanthula Boulet) will host the show and preside over the judges’ panel as the primary judges. Apart from the Boulet Brothers, the show features a rotating cast of horror maestros, celebrity directors, musicians, and writers each episode as guest judges. The list of contestants for the season was released on September 8, 2021.

As per the list, we see ten contestants, one less than the previous seasons. But the stakes are higher as there is a surprise waiting for the fans. Astrud Aurelia, Bitter Betty, Formelda Hyde, HoSo Terra Toma, Jade Jolie, Koco Caine, La Zavaleta, Merrie Cherry, and Sigourney Beaver will be pitted against SAINT, the winner of the resurrection specialist of the third season, for the title of “the World’s Next Drag Supermonster.”

What Is The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula About?

Boulet Brothers team up every season to bring together a team of talented drag artists from all over the world. These artists perform against each other in an underground drag competition to be christened the winning title of “Drag Supermonster.” The reality series showcases subversive and alternative drag art while upholding the four principles of the show, “Drag,” “Filth,” “Horror,” and “Glamour.” The episodic tasks are based on these principles, and at the beginning of the weekly episode, the Boulet Brothers lay down the day’s task before the audience.

This phase is scripted, which follows a reality format of contestants getting busy in the actual competition. The challenges range from costume creation, makeup, and special effects, to acting improvs and live performances. The judges’ panel decides a winner at the end of the episode. At the same time, those at the bottom must face the painful “extermination challenges” to prove their physiological and psychological strength and stay competitive. A rebellious punk spirit guides the show, and in all probability, it will be retained in the upcoming season. There is no announcement regarding changes in the format, and it would be safe to assume that the format for the season will remain the same.

