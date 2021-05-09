Based on the eponymous comic series by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, and helmed by Eric Kripke, ‘The Boys’ is a dark superhero satire unprecedented in the history of superhero television. The series sees the titular outlawed vigilante group pitted against the formidable force of Vought International-led supe team “The Seven,” and the popular stereotypes of good heroes and bad villains are turned upside down. Following the release of the series in 2019, the show has spawned two seasons so far, receiving widespread fan praise owing to the mind-bending story, impactful performances, and the show’s careful handling of relevant and difficult themes. After the revealing finale of the second season, fans are waiting for the next installment with bated breath. If you are scouring the ends of the internet to find the whereabouts of the third season, fret not, since we are going to share everything we know.

The Boys Season 3 Release Date

‘The Boys’ season 2 premiered on September 4, 2020, on Prime Video, with the season finale being aired on October 9, 2020. The second season comprises eight episodes with runtimes ranging between 57 and 68 minutes per episode.

Let us now explore the renewal and filming details of the third season of the gritty superhero satire. On July 23, 2020, months before the premiere of the second season, Amazon Studios greenlit the production for a third season in the after-show event hosted by Aisha Tyler. Meanwhile, in September 2020, series showrunner Seth Rogen divulged in a tweet that the Boys universe will get expanded in a spinoff series.

The Vaught Cinematic Universe is expanding. https://t.co/NfLTaRkIlQ — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) September 24, 2020

Shortly after, in October 2020, series creator Eric Kripke teased Twitter fans with the title page of the first episode titled “Payback.” In the same tweet, he revealed that the season was slated to begin production by early 2021.

The crew began filming for the season on February 24, 2021, in Toronto, which is scheduled for completion in September 2021. Even if the filming ends within schedule, post-production will take quite a significant amount of time. Therefore, considering all the aspects, we can safely predict ‘The Boys’ season 3 to premiere sometime around July 2022.

The Boys Season 3 Cast: Who is in it?

All of the main cast members will reprise their roles in the third season, barring those whose characters have died. Among the vigilante group the Boys, we shall see Karl Urban (Billy Butcher), Jack Quaid (Hughie Campbell Junior), Laz Alonso (Mother’s Milk), Tomer Capon (Serge/Frenchie), and Karen Fukuhara (Kimiko Miyashiro/the Female). Among the members of the Seven, we shall see Anthony Starr (John/Homelander), Dominique McElligott (Maggie Shaw/ Queen Maeve), Erin Moriarty (Annie January/Starlight), Jessie T. Usher (Reggie Franklin/A-Train), Chase Crawford (Kevin Moskowitz/the Deep), Nathan Mitchell (Black Noir), and Aya Cash (Klara Risinger/Stormfront). In other prominent roles, Colby Minifie will play the role of Ashley Barrett, the new hero department chief of Vought International, alongside Giancarlo Esposito, who will essay the character of Vought CEO Stan Edgar. Claudia Doumit is promoted to be a series regular as her character, Victoria “Vic” Neuman, plays a crucial part in the plot. Also, Cameron Crovetti (Ryan Butcher), and Laila Robins (Grace Malroy) will take up important roles. Among the new additions, Jensen Ackles of ‘Supernatural’ fame will portray the character of Soldier Boy, while Katia Winter, whom the audience may know from ‘Dexter,’ is going to play the role of Little Nina.

The Boys Season 3 Plot: What is it about?

The second season of the dark superhero series forays into social and political realities – and boy, do we hate the heroes. Amidst exploding heads and hatred-spewing supes, the series also strives to become more innovative. The beginning of the season sees the Seven members making a film, while Billy Butcher lays low following the death of Stillwell. Billy comes to know that the Vought International is holding his wife captive as she has given birth to a supe child fathered by Homelander. Meanwhile, Starlight gets a grip on the corporation. At the same time, following the murder of Translucent, Vought recruits former Nazi member Stormfront, who preaches her white supremacist ideals throughout the season. In the finality of the events, in a fight with Stormfront, Butcher’s son Ryan accidentally kills his mother, but with the public revelation of Stormfront’s Nazi past, the Boys get rid of their fugitive status. Ryan is taken by the CIA. The final exposition reveals that congressman Vic Neuman is the infamous head popper who killed CIA chief Susan Raynor.

The third season will most likely pick up from the final moments of the season finale. In all likelihood, the third season will explore more of the scheming politician Victoria Neuman, who reveals herself as a force to be reckoned with. It is revealed that she is in the process of spearheading a task force to keep the supes contained. The finality of the second season saw the fate of Stormfront, who is limbless and fried but not dead yet. But we don’t know what happened to her, and the follow-up season will hopefully shed some light on the matter. According to the creator, one of the wildest issues of the comic series will take place in the season. Called “Herogasm,” the issue sees Homelander telling the world that the Supes are coming together to combat an alien force in space, while what they really do is going to a remote island to have a wild hedonistic sexcapade. Moreover, the season will also introduce the character of Soldier Boy who will play a prominent part in the unfolding drama. Rest assured, the next season will bring more bloody executions and raunchy moments into the mix.

