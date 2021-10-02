The Boys Season 3 Release Date, New Plot and Cast Details

Amazon Prime Video’s ‘The Boys’ is a superhero series that follows a group of rebels led by ex-CIA operative Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) who rise against the ultra-powerful, popular, and wealthy superheroes headed by the nefarious, narcissistic and corrupt Homelander (Antony Starr). Parodying the superheroes of Marvel and DC and critiquing concepts such as capitalism, celebrity culture, and religious fanaticism, ‘The Boys’ is an outrageously entertaining show that doesn’t shy away from gore and dark comedy.

Developed by Eric Kripke (‘Supernatural’), the show is based on the comic series of the same name by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson. Ever since the premiere of the satirical show on July 26, 2019, it has garnered a massive cult-like fanbase, even landing a place on former President Barack Obama’s 2020 favorites list! With season 2 featuring an insanely shocking twist at the end, fans are curious to know about the futures of their favorite — and not-so-favorite — characters. Here’s everything you need to know about ‘The Boys’ season 3!

The Boys Season 3 Release Date

‘The Boys’ season 2 premiered on September 4, 2020, on Amazon Prime Video. The second season comprises eight episodes with a runtime of 54-68 minutes each.

As for season 3, we’ve got super news! Amazon Prime Video renewed the show for a third season On July 23, 2020 — it was announced at the San Diego ComicCon by Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg. Following rigorous COVID-19 precautions, production on the third season began on February 24, 2021, and wrapped up by September 17, 2021.

Now you have an update on Season 3! Stop sending your stan letters to our homes. pic.twitter.com/cX5nOvJ0oB — The Boys (@TheBoysTV) September 17, 2021

Considering that season 1 took around 9 months and season 2 took almost 10 months in post-production, our estimate is that season 3 will be out earliest by Q1 2022 and at the latest by Q2 2022. If things go as planned, without any delays or hurdles, we can expect to see ‘The Boys’ season 3 earliest by Q1 2022 and latest by Q2 2022.

In the meantime, a spin-off has been greenlit by Amazon Prime Video. Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters will develop the series, which will revolve around a superhero college set up by Vought. Combining the hormonal drama of college-going youngsters with the instability and thirst for power that comes with being a Supe, this as-of-now untitled series is prepared to be the R-rated young adult series that we all need. “It’s our take on a college show, with an ensemble of fascinating, complicated, and sometimes deadly Young Supes,” said showrunner Kripke.

The Boys Season 3 Cast: Who is in it?

The main characters — comprising the Boys and the Seven (well, most of them) — will return for season 3. Ready to grace screens again are Karl Urban as Billy Butcher, Jack Quaid as Hughie Campbell, Laz Alonso as Mother’s Milk, Tomer Capon as Frenchie, and Karen Fukuhara as Kimiko. Also reprising their roles are Antony Starr as Homelander, Dominique McElligott as Queen Maeve, Erin Moriarty as Starlight, Chace Crawford as The Deep, Jessie T. Usher as A-Train, and Nathan Mitchell as Black Noir.

Cameron Crovetti as Ryan Butcher, Claudia Doumit as Congresswoman Victoria Neuman, and Colby Minifie as Ashley Barrett are also returning for season 3. Expected to make an appearance are Giancarlo Esposito as Stan Edgar, Laila Robins as Grace Mallory, Andrew Jackson as Love Sausage, and Nicola Correia-Damude as Elena. The biggest reveal about new cast members? Well, Jensen Ackles, of ‘Supernatural,’ ‘Smallville,’ and ‘Days of Our Lives’ fame, is joining the original cast as ‘Soldier Boy’, the original superhero who leads a team of supes called Payback.

New faces also include Laurie Holden as Crimson Countess, Sean Patrick Flanery as Gunpowder, Gaston Villanueva as Supersonic, Nick Wechsler as Blue Hawk, and Katia Winter as Little Nina. It is unclear whether Aya Cash will be returning as the meme-savvy, constantly scheming Nazi Supe Stormfront. Although season 2 ends with Stormfront losing all four limbs — thus, all chances of carrying out her evil white supremacist plans — she is clearly not dead.

“Yeah, she’s not dead. What was important for us is, we felt a fate worse than death for that stumpy little Nazi was for someone who’s so believed in some kind of Arian master race to become mutilated for potentially decades or centuries. I mean, she ages very slow. So being trapped in that state felt like the right punishment for her. We call her Stumpfront now, and she richly deserves it,” said Kripke. Cash herself stated, “She’s not technically dead, but I think you’ll just have to see season 3 to find out what happened to her, [or] if she’s going to be around at all in her smaller form.”

On the other hand, Shantel VanSanten will not be turning as Billy’s wife and Ryan’s mother Becca as her character dies in season 2. Goran Višnjić will not be in season 3 either, as his character of the Church of the Collective leader Alastair Adana gets murdered by Neuman. It is also highly unlikely that Shawn Ashmore’s Lamplighter will return, as his character sets himself on fire and presumably dies in season 2.

The Boys Season 3 Plot: What can it be About?

Season 2 follows the epic and terrifying adventures of Butcher, Hughie, Mother’s Milk, Frenchie, and Kimiko as they clash against the Seven and the multibillion-dollar corporate Vought that represents them. Dark secrets are revealed as the season progresses — Kimiko’s brother Kenji, the Supe terrorist, refuses to side with her (and dies), and Homelander is revealed to have a child named Ryan with Becca, who is forced to live in isolation following her abuse by Homelander.

Frenchie confesses what happened the night Lamplighter burned Mallory’s grandchildren and Stormfront is unveiled to be the wife of Frederick Vought and the racist Supe Liberty from the 1970s. Butcher reunites with Becca only to see her die in front of him because of Ryan’s uncontrolled superpowers. In the most shocking twist of all, the end of season 2 reveals Congresswoman Neuman to be the head-popping anonymous enemy that the Boys and the Seven were trying to uncover.

Season 3 will likely follow the complications brought about by Neuman’s secret power and the Boys’ unawareness of the same, especially with Hughie being in such close proximity to her. With Soldier Boy and his team Payback set to feature, it is likely that the original World War 2 superhero group will jostle with Homelander’s Seven. We know that season 3 episode 1 is titled ‘Payback,’ so we’ll dive into the world of Payback as soon as the new season begins.

Starlight might again feel the pressure of being one of the Supes while conspiring with the Boys against the same. Black Noir’s fate, following his collapse due to a nut allergy, will also be touched upon in season 3. The extent of Ryan’s innate superpowers is likely to be revealed, along with details about Compound V, its history, and its properties.

The complicated relationships between the various characters — Hughie and Starlight, Butcher and Ryan, Homelander and Ryan, and Frenchie and Kimiko among others — are also expected to be delved into. Moral dilemmas, immoral pleasures, plentiful violence, political scheming, vicious blackmailing, unethical experiments, and corporate cunning — we can expect all this from the third season of ‘The Boys.’ Season 3 is definitely set to be more diabolical, gritty, and satirical than before!

Read More: Shows like The Boys