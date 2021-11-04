The Boys Season 3: When is the Show Coming Back?

Developed by Eric Kripke, Amazon Prime Video’s superhero series ‘The Boys’ follows the eponymous group of vigilantes who aims to counter the Seven, a band of falsely-recognized superheroes who abuse their superpowers. The Seven is sponsored and promoted by Vought International, a mighty corporation that uses corrupt individuals with superpowers for their selfish gains. Based on the eponymous comic book series by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, the series progresses through the Boys’ attempts to combat the forces of Vought, and bring down its set of superpower exploiters.

One of the highly acclaimed dark comedies of recent times, ‘The Boys’ is a supreme blend of superhero narrative and political commentary that triumphs its ambitions to be a startling entertainer. Upon its premiere on July 26, 2019, the show has managed to become one of the pivotal projects of Amazon, with a massive fanbase to its name. As the mayhem and madness of the show mature into the third season, fans are impatient for updates regarding the show. On that note, here’s everything we know about ‘The Boys’ season 3!

The Boys Season 3 Release Date

‘The Boys’ season 2 premiered on September 4, 2020, on Amazon Prime Video, concluding its run on October 9, 2020. The second season comprises eight episodes with a runtime of 55–68 minutes each.

As far as the third season is concerned, here’s everything we know. On July 23, 2020, executive producers Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg announced the renewal of ‘The Boys’ for a third season during a virtual panel conducted by San Diego Comic-Con. After the panel, developer and showrunner Eric Kripke confirmed that the writers’ room for the third season is already in function virtually.

The filming of season 3 began on February 24, 2021, adhering to the Covid-19 protocols and went on for almost seven months. The filming was officially wrapped on September 17, 2021. Considering the time required for the completion of post-production, there’s still a short wait for the vigilantes to return to the screens. Therefore, we expect ‘The Boys’ season 3 to release sometime in Q2 2022.

Now you have an update on Season 3! Stop sending your stan letters to our homes. pic.twitter.com/cX5nOvJ0oB — The Boys (@TheBoysTV) September 17, 2021

As ‘The Boys’ is growing to become a global phenomenon, there’s more to await from the superhero universe. In September 2021, Amazon greenlit a spin-off series that centers around an exclusive young-adult superhero college run by Vought International. The showrunner of ‘The Boys,’ Eric Kripke, who also serves as an executive producer of the untitled spin-off series, explained the premise of the new show upon the announcement. “It’s our take on a college show, with an ensemble of fascinating, complicated, and sometimes deadly Young Supes,” Kripke said. Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters are on board as the showrunners of the rated-R YA extravaganza.

The Boys Season 3 Cast: Who is in it?

‘The Boys’ season 3 will see the return of most of the principal cast, including Karl Urban (William Butcher), Jack Quaid (Hughie Campbell), Antony Starr (John / Homelander), Erin Moriarty (Annie January / Starlight), Dominique McElligott (Maggie Shaw / Queen Maeve), Jessie T. Usher (Reggie Franklin / A-Train), and Laz Alonso (Marvin T. Milk / Mother’s Milk). The rest of the main cast, including Chace Crawford (Kevin Moskowitz / the Deep), Tomer (Capon as Serge / Frenchie), Karen Fukuhara (Kimiko Miyashiro / the Female), Nathan Mitchell (Black Noir), and Cameron Crovetti (Ryan) are also returning.

Claudia Doumit, who portrays Victoria Newman, and Colby Minifie, who portrays Ashley Barrett are promoted to the main cast for the third season. Season 3 will also see numerous fresh faces in the cast. ‘Supernatural’ fame Jensen Ackles has joined as Soldier Boy, a World War 2 veteran and a super celebrity who leads the superhero team Payback. Katia Winter (‘Dexter’) has also joined as Little Nina, a Russian mob boss. Miles Gaston Villanueva, Sean Patrick Flanery, and Nick Wechsler will be seen as Supersonic, Gunpowder, and Blue Hawk respectively in the third season. The other major additions are Laurie Holden (Crimson Countess), and Frances Turner (Monique), along with Kristin Booth, and Jack Doolan, who will appear as Tessa and Tommy, AKA the TNT Twins.

We may also see a few omissions in the cast of the third season. Shantel VanSanten may not return as her character Becca dies in the second season. Goran Višnjić may join Shantel as his character Alastair Adana gets murdered in season 2. It is unlikely that Shawn Ashmore (Lamplighter) will return for season 3 as his character presumably dies in the second season. There’s a huge uncertainty looming around Aya Cash’s return as Stormfront nearly sees death in season 2. We might have to wait till the third season to be sure of Cash’s return or departure with no concrete confirmation available.

The Boys Season 3 Plot: What can it be About?

Season 2 of ‘The Boys’ ends with a number of breakthroughs. Butcher’s attempt to save Becca and her son from Stormfront ends with Becca’s death. Queen Maeve blackmails Homelander with footage from the Flight 37 tragedy, making him feel betrayed and aggrieved. Annie gets reinstated to the Seven, along with Starlight and A-Train back in the team. The Boys get cleared of their charges, only for them to go their separate ways. Towards the end of the finale, Neuman reveals to be a supe and the assassin of Adana. Hughie gets a job with her without knowing her real nature, as she is in greater authority in the Office of Supe Affairs.

Season 3 of ‘The Boys’ is expected to start with the aftermath of Neuman’s strengthened authority and power position. “I don’t want to say too much because there’s a certain mystery in season 3 about exactly why Victoria is doing what she’s doing. But, yeah, I think the overall theme of the show is you need to have a healthy suspicion of your authority figures, and that goes for all of them,” showrunner Eric Kripke said to EW regarding Neuman’s future in the third season.

The third season will also open the doors for Soldier Boy and his Payback team. The premiere episode of the season is titled ‘Payback,’ which indicates their entry will dictate the start of season 3. “Payback was the Seven before the Seven. We will be exploring the history of that team and all the members in it,” Kripke confirmed what to expect from season 3 regarding the new set of supes. Along with these storylines, the Boys will have their reasons to team up together to do what they do best and Homelander may want to remind his might after the humiliation. And with Payback in the mix, there’s plenty to look forward to in the third season.

