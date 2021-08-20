Netflix’s ‘The Chair’ is a comedy-drama show set in a prestigious university’s once glorious English department. Dr. Ji-Yoon Kim, one of the few faculty members of color, becomes the first woman head of the department, only to be inundated with obstacles. The department is hemorrhaging enrollments, and the largely out-of-touch faculty who are in the twilight of their teaching heyday seems to be least bothered.

Add to the aforementioned issues, the new Chair’s tumultuous relationship with her adoptive daughter and her closest friend and colleague Bill slowly coming apart at the seams, and we have a truly engaging watch on our hands. So, will we get to see more of Ji-Yoon and the eccentric characters that populate Pembroke University? Here’s everything we know about ‘The Chair’ season 2!

The Chair Season 2 Release Date

‘The Chair’ season 1 premiered on August 20, 2021, on Netflix. All six episodes, each lasting approximately 30 minutes, were released simultaneously. The show’s opening season has a relatively short run time compared to many of its contemporaries but is seemingly packed with character development and compelling storylines.

As far as season 2 is concerned, there have been no official announcements as to whether it has been greenlit. For now, it is likely that the show’s popularity and viewership are being gauged, which will then be factored into whether a follow-up season is made or not. The good news for the show’s fans is that the first season leaves many openings for potential follow-up seasons by creating layered characters that share complex relationships (like the one Ji-Yoon shares with her daughter and the one she shares with Bill).

The show’s prolific co-writer Amanda Peet has added just the right amount of sparks between the central characters to leave the audience craving for more. In a way, it seems like season 1 has merely set the stage for a bigger story to unfold. Therefore, there will likely be a significant amount of support for at least one more season. The fates of many of the characters, most notably Bill, are also left in limbo in the season 1 finale, further hinting that we could potentially get more of the show. If greenlit soon, and given there are no major delays in production, we expect ‘The Chair’ season 2 to premiere sometime in mid to end-2022.

The Chair Season 2 Cast: Who can be in it?

‘The Chair’ centers around Dr. Ji-Yoon Kim (Sandra Oh) and her colleagues Bill Dobson (Jay Duplass), Yasmin “Yaz” McKay (Nana Mensah), Dean Paul Larson (David Morse), Joan Hambling (Holland Taylor), and Elliot Rentz (Bob Balaban). Ji-Yoon’s family consists of her adoptive daughter Ju-hee “Ju Ju” Kim (Everly Carganilla) and her father, Habi (Ji Yong Lee). Other supporting characters include Dafna (Ella Rubin), Capri (Jordan Tyson), Kareem (Darius Fraser), Abdul (Abdul Alvi), Dustin (Vinnie Costanza), and others. The potential season 2 will likely see all of these characters reprise their roles, with the high possibility of new members being added to the cast.

The Chair Season 2 Plot: What can it be About?

Season 1 closes with Ji-Yoon realizing that the proceedings against Bill are a sham and that the university’s protesting students will not be satisfied by the token changes being made to pacify them. She steps back from the disciplinary committee, and though Bill does get fired, her standing up for him repairs their long-standing friendship that was previously on the rocks.

Ji-Yoon loses her post as the head of the English department after facing a no-confidence vote from her colleagues but manages to fittingly install Joan as the next Chair of the department. We also learn that instead of suing Pembroke University for wrongful termination, Bill is fighting to get his job back, which Ji-Yoon thinks is next to impossible but respects.

The potential second season can see the development of a relationship between Ji-Yoon and Bill, which is so far hindered by the fact that the former was the latter’s boss. We will also get to find out whether Bill does, in fact, get his job back at Pembroke or has to look for teaching positions elsewhere. Joan will take matters into her hands as the new Chair of the English department, and we will likely be privy to more of the antics of Ji-Yoon’s daughter Ju Hee (who is also called Ju Ju).

Read More: Where is The Chair Filmed?