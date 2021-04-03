‘The Challenge: All Stars’ returned on TV as a spin-off to ‘The Challenge,’ but the only difference is that the newer version increases the toughness quotient by introducing older and more experienced players in the game. The contenders engage in an underwater diving challenge as a part of their first task. For more updates, you can read the recap we’ve provided. In case you’re curious about the next episode, here’s everything we know about ‘The Challenge: All Stars’ Episode 2!

The Challenge: All Stars Episode 2 Release Date

‘The Challenge: All Stars’ Episode 2 is slated to premiere on April 8, 2021, at 3 am ET on Paramount+. New episodes are slated to drop every Thursday on the streaming service.

Where to Watch The Challenge: All Stars Episode 2 Online?

You can watch ‘The Challenge: All Stars’ Episode 2 on Paramount+ after it releases on the platform. As of now, the show is only available on the streamer. We will update this section as soon as the show releases elsewhere.

The Challenge: All Stars Episode 2 Spoilers

The next episode of ‘The Challenge: All Stars’ will showcase the contestants as they take on another challenge to inch closer to the whopping prize money. Based on how they perform, a contestant will be eliminated. We will see many more inventive tactics used to create tasks that will truly test their physical and mental abilities. Apart from that, we might also witness intense arguments between the members. TJ will be frustrated with the difficulty of the competition.

The Challenge: All Stars Episode 1 Recap

‘The Challenge: All Stars’ Season 1 Episode 1 welcomed a few familiar faces back into the show. The episode titled ‘Legends Never Die’ lived up to its name as it introduces us to older players who will be competing to bag the $500,000 prize. Darrell and Aneesa are strong contenders from ‘The Challenge’ Season 36, which raises concern among new players. Jemmye and Derrick and also back, which is not a surprise since their presence has been quite consistent.

Out of the older pawns in the game, Jisela stands out as she takes on the initial challenge with courage. In contrast, Ace Amerson is treated rudely by others, especially during nominations. Laterrian uses this to his advantage since he knows that he has a chance at surviving if he is pitted against Ace. He has always been a tough competitor in terms of both physical prowess and intelligence. But he ends up losing his calm when he gets nominated. As for the others, they already had their spirits sucked out straight into the first challenge.

The first task is called Deep Blue Dive, where the competitors are assembled into two teams (Silver and Copper) of 11. Every unit is allotted a puzzle comprising a series of math equations. For every equation solved, a team member has to dive underwater, seeking a block with the correct answer and put it on the puzzle. Picking a high number means they’re supposed to dive even deeper. If someone refuses to do it, they have the option to choose someone else to fetch the block. Once all the blocks are retrieved, they have to solve one final equation. Silver team wins this round. Ace is the one who gets evicted.

