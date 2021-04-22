In this week’s episode of ‘The Challenge: Double Agents,’ we see the players exhaust themselves in a grueling eating challenge. After, they take on another task where they unbearably freeze themselves out to retrieve a capsule from an ice block. If you missed the last episode, you could check out the recap section at the end. If you’re excited to know what ‘The Challenge: Double Agents’ episode 20 has in store, here’s everything we know.

The Challenge: Double Agents Episode 20 Release Date

‘The Challenge: Double Agents’ episode 20, AKA ‘The Challenge’ Season 36 Episode 20, will release on April 28, 2021, at 8 pm ET on MTV. Every episode has a runtime of around 60 minutes.

Where to Watch The Challenge: Double Agents Episode 20 Online?

If you have a cable connection, you can watch ‘The Challenge: Double Agents’ every week on Wednesday evenings on MTV at the above-mentioned timeslot. Otherwise, with your cable provider login details, you can also stream the episodes on the MTV official website and app. Cord-cutters have the option to watch the show on live TV services such as AT&T Now, Sling TV, YouTube TV, and Fubo TV. Moreover, you can even buy or rent episodes and seasons on Amazon Prime Video, iTunes, FandangoNow, and Google Play.

The Challenge: Double Agents Episode 20 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is called ‘Double Agents: Reunion Part 1′, which is undoubtedly one of two reunion episodes we are getting this season. The first part will feature all the contestants in ‘The Challenge: Double Agents’ who will most likely unpack and address all their issues while also reminiscing their journey in the game this season. The cast will return with a zoom call session instead of gathering in person, considering the present situation that has taken over the world. Along with that, there will be accusations and allegations thrown at one another. We can expect to be let into secrets that have never made it to the screen before.

The Challenge: Double Agents Episode 19 Recap

In the first part of the finale, titled ‘Double Agents: The World Is Not Enough,’ CT and Amber B are currently at the top position, and then on top of that, decides to give the extra plate to Kam and Cory, both of whom are in second place. The task is an eating competition, and after Amber’s smart move with the extra plate, Leroy and Nany move up to the second position. Both the pair reach all their checkpoints. Cory and Kam also make it, and the competition is tough between all three teams. But CT and Amber B. eventually bag the first place. We also learn that this season of ‘The Challenge’ is Leroy’s last one.

The contestants prepare for their next task, which involves moving up a steep glacier to get pickaxes, coming back down, and using the pickaxes to crack open a block of ice to extract a capsule. As the winners of the last challenge, CT and Amber B. get a five-minute head start. Leroy and Nany are getting a two-minute head start on the third place holders, Cory and Kam. CT and Amber B. free their capsule first, with Cory and Kam surprisingly finishing second as they split the $100,000 prize with each other. But the worst is not over just yet. After twenty-four hours, TJ opens his laptop to launch a new Challenge.

