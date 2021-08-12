Season 37 of ‘The Challenge,’ titled ‘The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies,’ opened with a cutthroat challenge where multiple teams comprising one American and one International contestant were formed. In each team, the foreign contestant was tasked with taking the American agent out of a difficult situation. To know who won the task and joined ‘The Agency,’ there is a detailed recap at the end. In case you’re looking for an update on ‘The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies’ episode 2, we have got you covered!

Episode 2 of 'The Challenge' season 37 or 'The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies' is slated to release on August 18, 2021, at 8 pm ET on MTV. New episodes, with a runtime of 90 minutes, release on the network every Wednesday.

In ‘The Challenge’ season 37 episode 2, the competitors will face their second challenge before advancing to the nomination process. The major twist in the season premiere was the sudden mix-up between different teams. Winners of the team challenge were allowed to pick individuals instead of couples to be pitted against the “Compromised Agents.” So, we can expect new teams to likewise emerge in the upcoming episode.

In the season premiere titled ‘The List,’ the American agents were allowed to choose their international partners who were tasked with untying them from massive cylinder blocks in the first activity of the season. The pairings are as follows: Kelz-Tori, Emmanuel-Kaycee, Kyle-Amanda, Nam-Michele, Josh-Lauren, Logan-Aneesa, Hughie-Ashley, Bettina-Cory, Priscilla-Nelson, Gabo-Nany, Renan-Michaela, Emy-Corey L., Berna-CT, Esther-Fessy, Tracy-Devin, Big T-Tommy, and Tacha-Jeremiah.

The goal was to grab the gemstone inside a safe and rush to the finish. Aneesa and Logan easily bagged the first win guaranteeing them safety this week, while Michaela and Renan came in second, followed by Tori and Kelz earning the third spot. Ashley and Hughie were the last ones to finish. The contestants were then allowed to vote for one couple to be eliminated. Aneesa and Logan, meanwhile, would choose the rest of the names.

Things on the personal front escalated when Nelson admitted he was still mad at Fessy over last season’s controversy. Michaela was accused of having a list of people she wants out of the game, which quickly attracted negative remarks from the others. Because of that, she became the season’s first “Compromised Agent,” with Renan picked as the second. The winners were asked to choose any man and woman they wanted to see going into battle with the Compromised Agents.

Aneesa and Logan chose Corey L. and Michele to tackle the face-off called “Back Me Up,” which was, in short, a battle of strength and balance. Michele and Corey L. won the task, giving them a few advantages. They caused Michele to pair up with Devin and Corey L. to pick Tori. We also weren’t prepared to see Nam leave, and his replacement turned out to be Ed from ‘The Circle!’ Ed and Emy became a team, and Tracy and Kelz joined hands.

