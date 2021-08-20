In the second episode of season 37 of ‘The Challenge,’ the contestants geared up for a helicopter task scaring rookie Emy, who has a phobia of heights. She was also pitted against the “Compromised Agents” along with her partner Ed, both of whom were easy targets because of their lack of experience on the show. You can find more details in the recap. Now, here is everything you need to know about ‘The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies’ episode 3!

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies Episode 3 Release Date

‘The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies’ episode 3 is slated to release on August 25, 2021, at 8 pm ET on MTV. New episodes, with a runtime of 90 minutes, release on the network every Wednesday.

Where to Watch The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies Episode 3 Online?

To watch ‘The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies’ episode 3 on television, tune in to MTV at the above-mentioned date and time. If you want to stream it online, you can do so on MTV’s official website after the episode drops on the network. Live streaming options are available on Hulu+Live TV, DirecTV, Sling TV, Fubo TV, Philo TV, and YouTube TV. You can also check for the availability of ‘The Challenge’ season 37 on VOD platforms like Apple TV, iTunes, Vudu, Google Play, and Amazon Prime Video. Lastly, with a subscription to Paramount+, you can watch the show here.

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies Episode 3 Spoilers

In ‘The Challenge’ season 37 episode 3, TJ will introduce a new mission called “Sea Cave Recon,” a highly challenging task that involves swimming. The contestants will be diving off a cliff into the sea, followed by a lengthy swim into a cave. Some of them will be terrified to face the task, especially Ashley, who will panic at the sight of blood coming down Michele’s face. Moreover, the strong current of the water will alarmingly push the contestants towards the rock walls, which perhaps explains Michele’s condition.

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies Episode 2 Recap

In the second episode, titled ‘Spies, Lies, and Allies: Bertha,’ the cast welcomed Ed, and in the party that followed, Tori and Kelz felt a spark between them. Moving on to the daily challenge, one person would be sitting in a helicopter throwing out bags of gems down to their partner below, who needs to catch them. The team with the most number of bags caught in the shortest time would form The Agency. First up were Tacha and Jeremiah, and Tori and Corey L. Tori and Tacha haphazardly tossed the bags, most of which missed their mark.

Emy’s fear of heights sabotaged her gameplay, and after she landed, she complained about her poor performance. TJ announced that Josh’s partner, Lauren, was eliminated from the game, and a few moments later, ‘Big Brother’ fame Amber Borzotra showed up to take her place. Aneesa and Fessy were not pleased to see her. Meanwhile, Fessy and Esther collected the most number of bags while Kaycee and Emanuel bagged second place. Josh and the other veterans decided to put up Kelz for elimination, but Tory’s feelings intervened.

Despite her emotional protest, Josh picked up a fight with Kelz, and Fessy further added fuel to the fire. So Kelz and Tracy, unfortunately, became this week’s Compromised Agents. Fessy wanted to put Amber’s name as the female competitor, but Josh begged her to reconsider. Esther and Fessy finally nominated rookies Emy and Ed to compete against Tracy and Kelz. The rookies surprisingly won the last challenge titled “In Flipping Agents,” involving straps and puzzles. Ed then picked Tori as his partner, while Emy chose Devin, leaving Corey L. and Michele to pair up together.

