In the third episode of season 37, the primary challenge required the contestants to dive into a heavy stream of water, where they ended up with bloodied noses and terrible concussions. Their ultimate goal was to retrieve and deactivate two bombs. Following that, the team completing the task in the shortest time acquired the power to nominate two people going up against the “Compromised Agents.” Take a look at the recap if you need more information. Now, you may proceed to look at the details for ‘The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies’ episode 4!

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies Episode 4 Release Date

‘The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies’ episode 4 will release on September 1, 2021, at 8 pm ET on MTV. New episodes, with a runtime of 90 minutes each, release on the network every Wednesday.

Where to Watch The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies Episode 4 Online?

To watch ‘The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies’ episode 4 on television, tune in to MTV at the above-mentioned date and time. If you want to stream it online, you can do so on MTV’s official website after the episode drops on the network. Live streaming options are available on Hulu+Live TV, DirecTV, Sling TV, Fubo TV, Philo TV, and YouTube TV. You can also check for the availability of ‘The Challenge’ season 37 on VOD platforms like Apple TV, iTunes, Vudu, Google Play, and Amazon Prime Video. Lastly, with a subscription to Paramount+, you can watch the show here.

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies Episode 4 Spoilers

In the fourth episode, TJ will indulge the contestants in another cut-throat and spine-chilling challenge where strength and partnerships will be tested. With the rookies proving their worth through every task thrown along their way, the veterans will have to use their best efforts to stay in the game. The winners of the second task will also get the chance to switch partners.

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies Episode 3 Recap

In ‘The Challenge’ season 37 episode 3, titled ‘Spies, Lies and Allies: Truce or Dare,’ TJ introduced what could be one of the deadliest tasks in the history of the show. Called “Sea Cave Recon,” the challenge required the first person to jump from a 30-foot cliff and go underwater in search of a bomb, followed by the second one retrieving another bomb. The goal was to survive a series of hurdles and deactivate these bombs offshore. Tacha and Jeremiah were the first ones to quit, while Michele ended up with a bloody nose despite clocking in early.

Tori emerged as the winner along with partner Ed, who subsequently gave away his decision-making power to her. Glad to be the one calling the shots, Tori was eager to nominate Big T because she had “sent her home” last season. Tommy later returned from the hospital to drop the news that he has been medically disqualified. When the players huddled together for deliberation, Tacha, Jeremiah, Corey L., and Michele were the names that came up. The house ultimately chose the prior two, who wanted to be pitted against Michele and Corey L.

Tori, however, nominated Berna instead of Michele. The final task of the episode, called “Slipping Up,” was a tweaked up version of the “build your own ladder” game where Berna’s face accidentally received a blow of 15 pounds. However, she impressively held her balance and set up the final pole. After winning, she kept CT as her partner while Jeremiah was paired with Big T.

Read More: Where Was the Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies Filmed?