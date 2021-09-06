In the fourth episode of season 37, the daily task involved air suspension and an abundance of code-deciphering! The house then picked two nominees pitted against two more players chosen by The Agency for the last task. If you’re curious about the outcome of the tasks and in-house deliberation, the recap will provide you with answers. Let us now take you through all the details for ‘The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies’ episode 5!

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies Episode 5 Release Date

‘The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies’ episode 5 will release on September 8, 2021, at 8 pm ET on MTV. New episodes, with a runtime of approximately 90 minutes each, release on the network every Wednesday.

Where to Watch The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies Episode 5 Online?

To watch ‘The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies’ episode 5 on television, tune in to MTV at the above-mentioned date and time. If you want to stream it online, you can do so on MTV’s official website after the episode drops on the network. Live streaming options are available on Hulu+Live TV, DirecTV, Sling TV, Fubo TV, Philo TV, and YouTube TV. You can also watch ‘The Challenge’ season 37 on VOD platforms like Apple TV, iTunes, Vudu, and Amazon Prime Video. Lastly, you can catch up on the previous seasons on Hulu, Google Play, and Paramount+.

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies Episode 5 Spoilers

In the fifth episode, titled ‘Spies, Lies & Allies: Good Vibes and Gladiator,’ there will be a massive fallout after the recent nominations that drew unexpected results. Fessy’s decision to nominate Amber might be the root of the next verbal storm about to hit the show. In the latest confessionals, Josh and Fessy set the stage for an ugly confrontation that will shape the upcoming episode!

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies Episode 4 Recap

In ‘The Challenge’ season 37 episode 4, titled ‘Spies, Lies and Allies: Messy,’ Corey was tired of being nominated by the veterans while Fessy didn’t want Amber to target him. The veteran alliance was planning to take out all the rookies one at a time, but what happens when there are no rookies left? Amber decided to protect Fessy, Josh, and Kaycee. The daily challenge was called Undercover Comms, where one team member was suspended 35 feet above the water as they attempted to detect and send codes to their partner, who had to unlock boxes using them.

Every box unlocked allowed them to drop one team of their choice. Their ultimate goal was to retrieve a silver detonator that could pull down all the teams. Fessy and Esther ultimately emerged as the winners forming The Agency. The players then nominated Michele and Corey L. as the Compromised Agents. At The Lair, the Agency picked Hughie as per Corey’s request, but Fessy’s decision to put Amber out there didn’t sit well with the others.

The final game was called Down to the Wire, where two partners were handcuffed to a pole, and the goal was to drag themselves through an obstacle course in order to find the key required to unlock each other. Hughie and Amber won the task defeating Corey L. and Michele. Hughie then stole Nany as his new partner, and Amber picked Devin, which meant that rookies Emy and Gabo would have to pair up. Josh and Ashley also became teammates.

