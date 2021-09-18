The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies Episode 7: What to Expect?

In the sixth episode of season 37, the house fell apart because of unresolved issues between Fessy and Amber. The former had betrayed his alliance member, who was still reeling from the damage caused. The team challenge was another torturous ordeal for the players as they sat on top of drifting cars and detonated smoke bombs. To have a clear idea of the latest episode, you can refer to the recap. Now, here is all that could happen in ‘The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies’ episode 7!

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies Episode 7 Release Date

‘The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies’ episode 7 will release on September 22, 2021, at 8 pm ET on MTV. New episodes, with a runtime of approximately 90 minutes each, release on the network every Wednesday.

Where to Watch The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies Episode 7 Online?

To watch ‘The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies’ episode 7 on television, tune in to MTV at the above-mentioned date and time. If you want to stream it online, you can do so on MTV’s official website after the episode drops on the network. Live streaming options are available on Hulu+Live TV, DirecTV, Sling TV, Fubo TV, Philo TV, and YouTube TV. You can also watch ‘The Challenge’ season 37 on VOD platforms like iTunes, Vudu, Microsoft Store, Google Play, Spectrum on Demand, and Amazon Prime Video. Lastly, you can catch up on the previous seasons on Hulu and Paramount+.

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies Episode 7 Spoilers

The fight between Fessy and Josh has clearly gone out of hand, so, in the seventh episode, they might have to bear severe penalties for exhibiting problematic behavior. Fessy might have it worse because he initiated the fight. Elsewhere, a deliberation session might declare the names of the Compromised Agents who would be battling another duo chosen by the Agency. In this case, Hughie might be sent along with perhaps Emy to The Lair!

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies Episode 6 Recap

In the sixth episode titled ‘Spies, Lies and Allies: Alien,’ Hughie was under tremendous pressure because he was the new target after Logan’s elimination. However, he could still try and prove himself in the team challenge of the week, which involved sitting on top of sliding drift cars and acquiring the correct code needed to open lockboxes and detonate smoke bombs.

CT’s lack of communication with Berna cost them the game. Josh and Ashley were the winners of the first heat. The winners of the next few heats were Kaycee/Emanuel, Devin/Amber, Nany/Logan, Fessy/Esther, and Kyle/Amanda. In the end, Kaycee and Emanuel ended up forming the Agency. During their night out, Fessy wanted Amber to apologize to him, which was counterintuitive considering how he is the one who disrupted the ‘Big Brother’ alliance.

Amber ultimately confronted Fessy, who thought she should’ve been mad at the others who didn’t give her a heads-up. Esther additionally said a few words that hurt Amber, and Josh finally joined the fight to defend his friend, who had been taking undeserved verbal punches for a long time. Meanwhile, Kaycee was trying to put out the fire in her own way but couldn’t as Fessy and Josh got into a physical altercation.

