The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies Episode 8 Release Date and Spoilers

In the seventh episode of season 37, Josh and Fessy’s physical altercation created a rift between them. Josh was in tears as Fessy tried to apologize for the way he pushed his face. The house had to pick two Compromised Agents while Kaycee and Emanuel had to select the opponents. For more details, head to the recap section. Now, you can prepare yourselves for ‘The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies’ episode 8!

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies Episode 8 Release Date

‘The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies’ episode 8 will release on September 29, 2021, at 8 pm ET on MTV. New episodes, with a runtime of approximately 90 minutes each, release on the network every Wednesday.

Where to Watch The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies Episode 8 Online?

To watch ‘The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies’ episode 8 on television, tune in to MTV at the above-mentioned date and time. If you want to stream it online, you can do so on MTV’s official website after the episode drops on the network. Live streaming options are available on Hulu+Live TV, DirecTV, Sling TV, Fubo TV, Philo TV, and YouTube TV. You can also watch ‘The Challenge’ season 37 on VOD platforms like iTunes, Vudu, Microsoft Store, Google Play, Spectrum on Demand, and Amazon Prime Video. Lastly, you can catch up on the previous seasons on Hulu (season 30 to season 32) and Paramount+ (season 11 to season 34).

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies Episode 8 Spoilers

In the next episode titled ‘Spies, Lies, and Allies: The Threat,’ the veterans will put up a stronger game against the rookies such as Priscillа, Bettinа, аnd Jeremiаh. The main challenge will be water-based, with perhaps a puzzle in the picture as well. If Bernа аnd Hughie win the task, the gameplay would entirely change. In the middle of endless strategizing and scheming, one rookie will attempt to take the veterans out of power. Bernа will be prepared to tackle the worst as the contestants join the deep seas.

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies Episode 7 Recap

In the seventh episode titled ‘Spies, Lies, and Allies: Uncle CT,’ Fessy bore the consequences of his actions. He had pushed Josh’s face, which was shocking to watch, and in response, Josh tried to convince everyone to vote against Fessy and Esther. He even asked Kaycee to choose between him or his attacker. Fessy later apologized to Josh, who was still in tears reeling over the incident.

A few moments later, Josh obliged, but regardless of becoming friends again, Fessy was deactivated because he laid hands on someone. Fessy and Esther also became the Compromised Agents. After the vote, Emanuel planned to send Emy to the Lair so she could pick a veteran as her partner, while Berna asked Kaycee to send Amber into the elimination against Esther. At The Lair, Emanuel and Kaycee sent Emy in, which scared Berna out of her wits as this meant she could lose CT.

The task required the two teams to run on top of tangled ropes on the bottom of the hall and climb the wall to ring a bell. Although Esther fought hard and wrestled for a long time, Emy won the first round. The second one was almost taken by Esther, but as she missed her bell, Emy effortlessly rang hers. Emy finally picked CT as her new partner, and Berna was devastated. So Berna and Hughie became the new rookie-rookie pair.

