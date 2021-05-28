The season 4 premiere of ‘The Chi’ featured nail-biting action that kept us on the hook. Kevin tells Jemma that he loves her while Emmett tries to hide the fact that he slept with Dom. Kiesha’s search for an ideal set of adoptive parents yields no results, and Jake is attacked by the Chicago Police. To know how the latest episode unfolds, you can refer to the recap section. For details about the upcoming ‘The Chi’ season 4 episode 2, here’s what we know.

The Chi Season 4 Episode 2 Release Date

‘The Chi’ season 4 episode 2 will release on May 30, 2021, at 9 pm ET, on Showtime. New episodes drop weekly on Sundays, and each one has a runtime of 46-58 minutes.

Where to Watch The Chi Season 4 Episode 2 Online?

You can watch ‘The Chi’ season 4 episode 2 by tuning in to Showtime at the above-mentioned date and time. If you want to watch it online, you can do so on Showtime’s official website and the Showtime app. If you don’t have a cable subscription, you can access it on Live-TV platforms such as Direct TV, Sling TV, Philo TV, YouTube TV, and Fubo TV. The show is also available for purchase or on rent through VOD services like Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and iTunes.

The Chi Season 4 Episode 2 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is titled ‘Cooley High.’ Things are about to get heated up between Emmett and Tiffany, who will learn about his secret in the next part. Emmett will surprisingly tell her the truth about his situation with Dom. Elsewhere, a college tour will cause Kevin and Jake to think about their future prospects. Douda will make a decision that could change the political landscape of Chicago, even if it means attracting haters. Furthermore, Jada will hear unexpected news, and Papa will begin a podcast. Things will also look different for Trig as he reunites with an old friend. You can check out the promo below!

The Chi Season 4 Episode 1 Recap

‘The Chi’ season 4 episode 1 is titled ‘Soul Food.’ The opening scene happens in the present as we see the characters in the middle of revelatory moments. Kevin walks in on Jake and Jemma making out while Kiesha’s pregnancy culminates in a tub. Moreover, Mayor Otis “Douda” Perry takes a bullet at the top of a building. The timeline then shifts back a month, and we see Kevin confessing his feelings for Jemma. Love is in the air, but secrets are being swept under the rug as we learn that Dom and Darnell are dating. But Emmett does not want Tiffany to find out that he has slept with Dom.

Meanwhile, Kiesha has found zero luck when it comes to finding adoptive parents for her unborn child. Moving on, Jake gets into a tiff with a few cops who try to stop a brawl between him and another kid. They knock him down and pull a gun on Kevin, who attempts to curb the fight. Maesha captures the entire incident and posts it online. Trig and Douda are disturbed to see Jake at the hospital, handcuffed to the bed. The former shouts at Douda out of frustration and later beats up the cop who hurt Jake while Imami stands beside them to cover his partner.

