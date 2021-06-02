In ‘The Chi’ season 4 episode 2, Jada is deeply unsettled about her relationship with Suede. And the hour-long episode further takes a toll on her when she finds a problematic lump on her body. Meanwhile, Emmett blurts out the truth about him and Dom to Tiffany, who impulsively hooks up with one of her clients. To find out more details about the episode, you can read the recap section. If you’re curious about the upcoming ‘The Chi’ season 4 episode 3, you can take a look at the details right here!

The Chi Season 4 Episode 3 Release Date

‘The Chi’ season 4 episode 3 will release on June 6, 2021, at 9 pm ET, on Showtime. New episodes drop on a weekly basis, and each one has a runtime of 46-58 minutes.

Where to Watch The Chi Season 4 Episode 3 Online?

You can watch ‘The Chi’ season 4 episode 3 by tuning in to Showtime at the above-mentioned timeslot. If you want to watch the episode online, you can visit Showtime’s official website and the Showtime app. Without a cable subscription, you can still access it on Live-TV platforms such as Direct TV, Sling TV, Philo TV, YouTube TV, and Fubo TV. The show is additionally available for purchase or on rent on VOD services like Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and iTunes.

The Chi Season 4 Episode 3 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is titled ‘Native Son.’ As the story progresses, the characters are also slowly entering critical phases in their lives. Jada’s storyline invites more challenges and an opportunity to know who her true friends are. Her relationship with Suede might also be tested during this period. Keeping the attention away from the virus will also momentarily remind us that there are other struggles afflicting people more or less the same. Kiesha’s pregnancy will also gain focus, and her decision to not know her child’s gender further spikes suspense levels. To know more, you can check out the promo below!

The Chi Season 4 Episode 2 Recap

‘The Chi’ season 4 episode 2 is titled ‘Cooley High.’ In the episode, we see Emmett’s mother contemplate her dynamic with Suede, a casual hook-up that is gradually morphing into a relationship. Adding on to that, she finds an alarming lump in her breast that increases her stress. Elsewhere, Emmett comes clean in front of Tiffany about his sexual history with Dom. Tiffany obviously doesn’t take it well, and the next thing we see is her relieving her stress by having sex with her client, the one who admires her.

On a school-run college tour, Kevin impresses a group of older students through his gaming skills, but they also make him swallow a pill along with booze. Moments later, he is throwing up in front of the chaperone. Kiesha is disgusted at her brother’s immaturity but still chooses not to rat him out. Elsewhere, Douda visits the hospital to see the officer that Trig beat up, and sure enough, Douda is blamed for the assault. At that moment, he storms out of the hospital and makes a public announcement that the officer, Reeves, is fired. But, Douda’s frustration doesn’t end there. He also declares that he’s defunding the Chicago police. Meanwhile, Trig brings in a friend who just got released from jail.

Everything is perfect until the guy begins to flirt with Imani making her uncomfortable. But Trig is unflinchingly loyal to him even to consider kicking him out. Finally, Darnell, Nina, Dre, Jada, and Suede attend the Class of 1998 reunion after a major costume blow-up. But Jada meets a frenemy who makes an inappropriate remark about her own sexual experiences with Suede. After an intense discussion with Nina, we learn that Suede is not taking Jada lightly. In the end, Kiesha successfully gets her ultrasound done while Jada’s breast lump turns out to be cancerous.

