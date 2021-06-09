In ‘The Chi’ season 4 episode 3, Tiff and Emmett experience problems with each other. Hoping to fix things or effectively deal with them, she suggests having an open relationship. Emmett doesn’t seem too keen on the idea, but he ultimately decides to go for it. If you missed the original broadcast of episode 4, you could go through the recap section. With a few days left for the next episode to drop, here’s everything we can expect from ‘The Chi’ season 4 episode 4!

The Chi Season 4 Episode 4 Release Date

‘The Chi’ season 4 episode 4 is slated to release on June 13, 2021, at 9 pm ET, on Showtime. New episodes roll out every week, and each one has a runtime of 46-58 minutes.

Where to Watch The Chi Season 4 Episode 4 Online?

To watch ‘The Chi’ season 4 episode 4, you can tune in to Showtime at the above-mentioned date and time. If you want to watch the episode later, you can stream it on Showtime’s official website and the Showtime app. Fans who do not have a cable connection can live-stream the show on Direct TV, Sling TV, Philo TV, YouTube TV, and Fubo TV. In addition, you can buy/rent the episodes on VOD services like Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and iTunes.

The Chi Season 4 Episode 4 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is titled ‘The Girl From Chicago.’ Emmett has given in to Tiff’s whim of wanting an open relationship. He initially proclaimed that she is the only one he has eyes for at the moment. But the next episode might change the course of their dynamic. There might be new partners in the picture, which may complicate the bond between them. As far as Tracy and Douda are concerned, they’ve just started to open up to each other, so we might get to see more of them in the coming episodes. Meanwhile, Jada’s future prospects look problematic. To know more, you can check out the promo below!

The Chi Season 4 Episode 3 Recap

In ‘The Chi’ season 4 episode 3 titled ‘Native Son,’ Kevin and Jake face a nosy schoolteacher, who orders them to write about the police assault they experienced. Kevin is up for the task but not Jake. Jemma also asks Kevin to visit her school and narrate his encounter with the cops. Kevin declines her request, but Jake accepts it. After the big blow-up that has strained their relationship, Emmett learns about Tiff sleeping with her client. She later tells Dom she isn’t mad at her. But now, she wants to be in an open relationship with Emmett.

Imani meets a young woman forcefully brought in by Nuck to get her hair styled. She asks Trig, who works in a community that helps victims oppressed by society, to intervene, but he is reluctant. Later, Shaad discovers that Imani is transgender. Nuck is the one who breaks the news to him. Douda thinks of taking $5 million from the police budget so that Tracy could spend it on the community. Roselyn and Marcus don’t side with her idea. But Tracy explains her vision to Douda, who immediately takes a liking to her. They both spend the day at his place, and just as they’re about to have sex, Roselyn steps into the room and begins to taunt them. Douda gets pissed.

