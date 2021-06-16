In ‘The Chi’ season 4 episode 4, Kiesha unexpectedly visits Octavia’s office, revealing an excellent plethora of architectural wonders. She is still confident about her abilities as a single mother, and Kiesha also seems to be on board this time. Imani is determined to help Trinity, a lady bound in Nate’s trap house. For a detailed take on the latest episode, you should follow the recap section. Before the next episode graces the screen, here’s everything we know about ‘The Chi’ season 4 episode 5!

The Chi Season 4 Episode 5 Release Date

‘The Chi’ season 4 episode 5 is slated to release on June 20, 2021, at 9 pm ET, on Showtime. New episodes land on the network every week, and each one has a runtime of 46-58 minutes.

Where to Watch The Chi Season 4 Episode 5 Online?

To watch the upcoming ‘The Chi’ season 4 episode 5, you can tune in to Showtime at the aforementioned date and time. If you don’t have a cable network, you can visit Showtime’s official website and the Showtime app to catch up on the show there. Live-streaming options are also available on Direct TV, Sling TV, Philo TV, YouTube TV, and Fubo TV. In addition, you can buy/rent the episodes of ‘The Chi’ on VOD services like Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and iTunes.

The Chi Season 4 Episode 5 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is titled ‘The Spook Who Sat by the Door.’ In the next episode, Douda, Roselyn, and Marcus will enter the big event they’ve been gearing up for. Kiesha will finally go into labor while Kevin and Jemma reach a low point in their relationship. With Jake in the picture, things might get ugly between the trio. Their long-term friendship will, in turn, suffer the consequences. Furthermore, Trig and Shaad will have a massive fallout. To know more, you can check out the promo below!

The Chi Season 4 Episode 4 Recap

In ‘The Chi’ season 4 episode 4 titled ‘The Girl From Chicago,’ Tracy stays back at the Perrys because of a crowd of pro-police protesters outside the apartment. Douda’s big bash is arriving, so he makes her try on a heap of formal outfits. Meanwhile, Kiesha recalls her previous meeting with Octavia, which prompts her to visit the office she works in. She is impressed by her collection at her architecture firm. Kiesha experiences a spike in her blood pressure that almost complicates her pregnancy. A part of her situation can be attributed to Dre’s absence, but sadly, he has no choice but to stay with Jada during her chemotherapy appointment.

Tiff and Emmett go ahead with new arrangements in their relationship. The latter brings a girl home who accidentally turns out to be one of Tiff’s ex-coworkers. They consequently decide to set ground rules. EJ is devastated to learn about Jada’s cancer. Elsewhere, Jemma and Jake await punishment for his unethical disposition at the school talk show, but Douda intervenes at the last moment and saves them. She expects Kevin to join her in a protest against racism, but he maintains his allegiance to his academics and refuses to indulge her. Jake is the only one who tags along, but the protest morphs into a date, and they end up kissing.

Meanwhile, Imani plans to help Trinity, the woman from Nuck’s trap house, escape from the dreadful place, but the girl fails to show up the next day. She consequently releases her frustration out on Trig and Tracy, who tries to explain that Trinity chose to stand her up. Yet we see Trig scramble up to the trap house, inviting a gazillion gunshots at him. But before making it out, he receives news about Trinity’s death and conveys it to Imani, who is inconsolably sad and angry.

