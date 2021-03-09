Created by Lena Waithe, ‘The Chi’ is a coming-of-age drama series that centers on few Chicago residents whose life gets intertwined through fate. The lead characters bond together through their common need of friendship, love, and vengeance. It first premiered on Showtime on January 7, 2018, and opened to a great response from the critics and the audiences.

‘The Chi’ reminds of the lyrics of ‘Behind Blue Eyes,’ a song written and performed by The Who, which says, “My love is vengeance, that’s never free.” The song might be a little farfetched to summarize the three seasons of ‘The Chi,’ but it definitely gives an idea of the show’s pathos. The vibrant characters and their exploits got us curious about its renewal for a fourth season. If you are curious to know about the same, we have got you covered!

The Chi Season 4 Release Date

‘The Chi’ season 3 released on June 21, 2020, on Showtime, and concluded on August 23, 2020. It comprises ten episodes that have an average run-time of about an hour. With regards to the fourth season of ‘The Chi,’ there’s good news. After the third season concluded, Showtime officially renewed the show for a fourth season in September 2020.

Gary Levine, president of entertainment for Showtime Networks Inc., resonated strongly with the story of ‘The Chi.’ Moreover, the rousing audience response to the show was definitely an added factor that favored its renewal. Levine felt that the story of Chicago’s South Side has never been depicted in a way like ‘The Chi’— the head boss is more than happy to continue his collaboration with creator Lena Waithe.

Reacting to the show’s renewal, Waithe told The Hollywood Reporter, “This show has definitely taken me on a journey, one of learning, healing, and growth. I didn’t know how this season would be received, but the level of engagement and enthusiasm from the fans has been fantastic. I still can’t believe our numbers are up by double digits! ‘The Chi’ is a team effort, and I’m grateful to continue this journey with such an amazing group of people.”

However, there’s no official release date for season 4 yet. Season 3 wrapped up in August 2020, and production for the new season was supposedly set to begin between late 2020 to early 2021. However, the pandemic restrictions might have hindered the production process. Since there is no update on the filming, fans may have to wait a little longer for new episodes of their favorite show. If things go accordingly and the filming wraps up by summer 2021, we can expect ‘The Chi’ season 4 to release sometime in Fall 2021.

The Chi Season 4 Cast: Who is in it?

Season 4 of the series will include Jacob Latimore as Emmett Washington, Alex Hibbert as Kevin, Yolonda Ross as Jada Washington, Michael V. Epps as Jake Taylor, Birgundi Baker as Kiesha Williams, and Shamon Brown Jr. as Stanley “Papa” Jackson. Luke James (Trig) and Curtiss Cook (Otis Perry) have been upgraded to series regulars in the upcoming season.

Tabitha Brown and Jason Weaver will be joining the series as new cast members. Brown will essay the role of an interior designer named Octavia, while Weaver will portray Trig’s friend, Rahsaad “Shaad” Marshall. Jason Mitchell will not be reprising Brandon’s role as he was fired from the show due to a series of allegations against him regarding harassment at the workplace.

The Chi Season 4 Plot: What can it be About?

Season three ends with Otis Perry winning the mayoral position by defeating Camille Hallaway. Nonetheless, he would like to continue with his drug operation. Otis has Jake’s custody which gives him certain leverage over Jake’s brother, Trig. Emmett marries Tiffany, and Kevin and Jemma consummate their relationship. Keisha decides to keep her baby, which disappoints Kevin. Papa’s father is arrested on money laundering charges, which upsets him. His father had apparently used the money for the betterment of the family. Everyone bids a tearful goodbye to Ronnie at his funeral.

We can expect the fourth season to take off from these plot threads and explore its possibilities. Otis, Trig, and Jake have become elements of a compelling storyline, and it remains to be seen how Trig positions himself in the developments around his life. The aftermath of Keisha’s pregnancy will probably be dealt with along with Emmett’s life after marriage. The third season bore substantial trauma and grief for the characters, and we can hope that things take a positive turn around them. The upcoming season will perhaps be more about creating new relationships to provide ‘The Chi’ a new dimension.

