Created by Emmy-winning screenwriter Lena Waithe, ‘The Chi’ is a drama television series that revolves around a group of people residing in the South Side of Chicago. A fateful co-incidence links the lives of Emmett, Brandon, Ronnie, and Kevin. But little do they know that nothing will ever be the same. The series originally released on January 7, 2018, on Showtime. Before it started airing on the television network, the premiere episode released on multiple digital platforms on December 5, 2017.

The series has been very well-received by the critics and has also garnered a solid fan base. It has been praised for its captivating characters and universal storytelling. The people appreciated the depiction of life in the inner city of Chicago. It has gotten the stamp of approval from many viewers who could personally relate to the experiences of the characters. Naturally, you must be wondering if that means that the show will bag an order for the fifth season. Here is what we know!

The Chi Season 5 Release Date

‘The Chi’ season 4 premiered on May 23, 2021, on Showtime, with the season concluding its run on August 1, 2021. The fourth season has ten episodes that are 46–58 minutes each.

As for the fifth season, here is what we have gathered. A formal announcement is yet to be made confirming whether or not the show will return for its fifth run. But we believe there is a good chance that it might be recommissioned. Firstly, the series is a steady performer on the network. Even though the viewership has dropped by a small margin, it remains quite popular among the viewers.

Secondly, in an interview in July 2021, Rolando Boyce (who portrays Darnell) spoke quite optimistically about the potential fifth season. He shared that series creator Lena Waithe never fails to surprise the cast with the incredible storylines. Although he could not share the details of what might happen in the show he hoped that the coming-of-age drama gets a renewal for another edition. Season 4 was greenlit in September 2020 and premiered eight months after that. So, if the series is renewed by Fall 2021, we can expect ‘The Chi’ season 5 to release sometime in Q2 2022.

The Chi Season 5 Cast: Who can be in it?

If the show returns for another round, we can expect to see the following actors once again: Jacob Latimore (Emmett Washington), Alex Hibbert (Kevin Williams), Yolonda Ross (Jada Washington), Shamon Brown Jr. (Stanley “Papa” Jackson), Michael V. Epps (Jake Taylor), and Birgundi Baker (Kiesha Williams).

In addition, we might see Tyla Abercrumbie (Nina Williams), Rolando Boyce (Darnell), Luke James (Victor “Trig” Taylor), Hannaha Hall (Tiffany), Genesis Denise Hale (Maisha), Curtiss Cook (Otis “Douda” Perry), and Tai Davis (Tracy Roxboro) in recurring roles. There is a possibility of fresh actors joining the cast if new characters are introduced in the potential fifth season.

The Chi Season 5 Plot: What can it be About?

By the end of season 4, Tiffany comes to a decision regarding her marriage to Emmett. On the other hand, Jake and Jemma grow close, but their happiness is short-lived when Jake sees Jemma’s father’s bloodied body with Trig. Moreover, Douda has proven to be bad news as the mayor since he is no longer who people thought him to be.

If there is a season 5, we will know what happens to Jake and Jemma’s relationship, given the disturbing tragedy they are faced with in season 4. Even though Tiffany and Emmett’s relationship seems to have reached a decisive point, it might be challenging to keep things stable. If the show returns for the fifth cycle, we will see whether or not someone manages to keep Douda in check.

Read More: Are Kiesha and Kevin From The Chi Siblings in Real Life?