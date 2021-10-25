The Chi Season 5 Release Date, New Plot and Cast Details

Created by Lena Waithe, Showtime’s drama series ‘The Chi’ follows a South-side Chicago community, which homes a group of people whose lives are interconnected in varying degrees. The series progresses through the aftermath of an act of police brutality that influences the dynamics of the community, instigating people to look after one another by disregarding the authorities. The show explores the nuances of an African-American community, depicting the human spirit they display to protect themselves from the dominion of the state.

Upon its Showtime premiere on January 7, 2018, ‘The Chi’ was well-received by the critics and audiences alike, earning praises for the well-built characters, raw and gripping narrative, and the strong social commentary the show put forward. One of the most streamed shows on Showtime, the series has garnered immense acclaim for its relevance and honesty, drawing comparisons to ‘The Wire.’ Ever since the staggering finale of season 4, fans of the show have been impatient for a new season to shed some light on the future of the neighborhood. On that note, here’s everything we know about ‘The Chi’ season 5!

The Chi Season 5 Release Date

‘The Chi’ season 4 premiered on May 23, 2021, on Showtime, with the season concluding its run on August 1, 2021. The fourth season comprises ten episodes with a runtime between 46-58 minutes each. As far as the fifth season is concerned, here’s what we know!

On August 2, 2021, Showtime announced the renewal of ‘The Chi’ for the fifth season. On the same day, creator Lena Waithe also confirmed the renewal of the show. “Season 5 of ‘The Chi’ is coming. It is done. It is written,” she said. She also expressed her gratitude towards the fans who made the renewal possible. “You’ve been going with us. The Chi has been a journey. We’ve learned a lot. We’ve grown a lot. And these characters have grown with us. We’ve yelled at them. We’ve done silly things with them. We’ve watched them go from babies to young men and young ladies,” she added.

As the wait for the fifth season intensifies, the admirers of the show might have a long wait ahead of them. The filming and post-production of the new season might take a while to complete, which indicates that we can expect ‘The Chi’ season 5 to release sometime in Q2 2022.

The Chi Season 5 Cast: Who can be in it?

‘The Chi’ season 5 will see the return of the main cast, including Jacob Latimore as Emmett Washington, Alex Hibbert as Kevin Williams, Shamon Brown Jr. as Stanley “Papa” Jackson, Michael V. Epps as Jake Taylor, Birgundi Baker as Kiesha Williams, Luke James as Victor “Trig” Taylor, and Curtiss Cook as Otis “Douda” Perry. We can also expect Yolonda Ross (Jada Washington), Jasmine Davis (Imani), Kandi Burruss (Roselyn), Tyla Abercrumbie (Nina Williams), and Hannaha Hall (Tiff) to return as well.

Rolando Boyce (Darnell), Genesis Denise Hale (Maisha), Joel Steingold (Marcus St. John), Freedom Martin (Christian), and Tai Davis (Tracy Roxboro) might also return for the new season. We can also expect a few artists to join the cast to portray newly introduced characters in the fifth season.

The Chi Season 5 Plot: What can it be About?

The fourth season of ‘The Chi’ ends with many breakthroughs that happen in the lives of the principal characters. Emmett is tired of waiting for Tiff to choose between him and Dante and tries to move on from her. Tiff chooses Emmett, but after Jada’s party, Tiff meets Rob and kisses him. Trig gets hold of video footage that shows Douda beating Marcus. He uses it to give Douda an ultimatum to leave, threatening him that he will expose the footage otherwise. Douda is left with no choice, and it seems like Roselyn has filled in for his absence as the interim mayor. The fourth season also sees Keisha and Christian becoming an official couple.

There’s a lot of things we can expect from season 5 of ‘The Chi.’ The future of Douda is uncertain as he takes off from the town. The new season will explore more of Douda’s possible return and his face-off with Trig, who can expose Douda easily with the footage. Emmett is expected to have a rough time ahead with Tiff’s flirtation with Rob. Seems like Tiff can’t commit to Emmett and it might give him heartbreak. Jada’s new test results are fine and she might have a new road ahead for her after her last chemo. More than anything, the fifth season will explore the possibilities the community has at disposal to prevail the sense of togetherness to protect one another.

