‘The Chosen’ season 2 episode 1 captures the growing discontentment among the disciples of Jesus Christ while he is busy giving important life lessons to the ordinary people. In the season 1 finale, Jesus actually accepts that he is the Messiah, so it’s not surprising that the word is now finally spreading to more people. If, for some reason, you missed out on the latest episode of ‘The Chosen,’ then we recommend you go through our detailed recap. Now that episode 2 of season 2 is about to release, let’s take a look at everything we know about it.

The Chosen Season 2 Episode 2 Release Date

‘The Chosen’ season 2 episode 2 is scheduled to premiere on April 11, 2021, at 8:00 pm ET. Most episodes of the historical drama series have a runtime of 54-55 minutes each.

Where to Stream The Chosen Season 2 Episode 2 Online?

You can stream ‘The Chosen’ season 2 episode 2 on the official website of Angel Studios or BYUtv. Furthermore, VidAngel also offers free streaming of ‘The Chosen.’ The first season is available to stream on Peacock TV (free) and YouTube (video-on-demand). Season 2 is expected to become available on these platforms in the near future.

The Chosen Season 2 Episode 2 Spoilers

‘The Chosen’ season 2 episode 2 is titled ‘I Saw You.’ Since the women from the well tell more people about Jesus being Messiah, we can expect that the followers of Jesus will increase in the upcoming episode. Jesus will spread the word of God as he wanders from one place to another, performing his miracles and alleviating the pain of the downtrodden. The disciples have already shown signs of tension, thanks partially to Jesus’s growing fame. Can we expect a resolution, or will it eventually spiral out of control? It’s hard to tell, and to find out, we have to wait for the upcoming episode of the historical drama. Here’s a trailer of season 2 to give you an idea of what can be expected from the upcoming episodes of the show.

The Chosen Season 2 Episode 1 Recap

Season 2 episode 1 captures the growing discontent among Jesus’s disciples over his increasing following, while in the meantime, Christ is busy spreading the word of God. Surrounded by a crowd of people, Jesus gives an important life lesson by taking a shepherd and a sheep as examples. He tells the crowd that heaven only stands to gain and become more joyful by the demise of a sinner from this world of material possessions. Moreover, his acknowledgment of the fact that he is indeed the Messiah finally reaches more people as the woman at the well shares everything she heard and knows.

At the same time, James and John appear to assume the role of the de facto leaders of the disciples, which seems to anger Simon Peter. The growing tension is evident among them, and it will be interesting to see if it results in future conflicts. Meanwhile, Jesus is thanked by the caterer’s father for his miracles and compassion that he has bestowed upon his family. Jesus later confronts James and John for their violent and discriminatory notions and then goes to a synagogue where he reads from the scripture, which brings John to tears. He fully grasps the gravity of the situation and understands that Jesus is indeed sent by God himself.

