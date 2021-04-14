Christmas came early this year for fans of ‘The Chosen,’ and they received a delightful surprise as episodes two and three dropped at once. Both episodes continue Jesus’ journey and capture his growing fame as his disciples begin to get a little worried. The episodes give the audiences a deep dive into the emotional and vulnerable sides of Jesus and the past of his disciples. But before we discuss the events of the episodes in detail, let’s take a look at what we can expect from ‘The Chosen’ season 2 episode 4.
The Chosen Season 2 Episode 4 Release Date
‘The Chosen’ season 2 episode 4 doesn’t have a release date at the moment. Fans can expect it to release sometime in May 2021 at its usual timeslot of 8:00 pm CDT. Season 2 of the historical drama series consists of 8 episodes with a runtime of 54-55 minutes each.