Where to Stream The Chosen Season 2 Episode 4 Online?

‘The Chosen’ season 2 episode 4 will be available to stream on the official website of Angel Studios or BYUtv. Furthermore, the new episode can also be watched with the help of VidAngel, which offers free streaming of ‘The Chosen.’ The first season is available to stream on Peacock TV (free) and YouTube (video-on-demand). It is likely that season 2 will become available on these platforms soon.

The Chosen Season 2 Episode 4 Spoilers

The fourth episode of ‘The Chosen’ season 2, titled ‘The Perfect Opportunity,’ will continue to expand on the growing importance of Jesus’ work as people from all across Europe seek him for healing them. The tension between Simon and Nathaniel isn’t resolved just yet, and the others, including Matthew, agree what Nathaniel did while working for the Romans was wrong. The conflict will likely continue to affect the group’s dynamic going further. The confusion of Jesus’ followers will also be further explored as they grapple with the concept of faith in their own way.

The Chosen Season 2 Episode 2 and 3 Recap

In the second episode of ‘The Chosen’ season 2 titled ‘I Saw You,’ a mysterious visitor is looking for permission to meet Jesus. Jesus’ disciples are suspicious of the man and ask him why he wants to meet Jesus. The man refuses to reveal his business. Eventually, they allow him to meet Jesus, and he reveals himself as Philip. The audiences meet another new character Nathaniel, an architect who goes through a turbulent time in his life after a building he was working on collapses. Nathaniel receives encouragement from Philip to follow Jesus. John returns from Syria with news that people are gathering to meet Jesus.

The third episode, titled ‘Matthew 4:24′, sees the group of Jesus’ followers spending some quiet time after spending a long day aiding Jesus in healing a large group of people suffering from various ailments. Over dinner, they discuss Jesus’ growing fame and about the many enemies that lie in wait for Him. They try to interpret the Messianic nature of Jesus. They also discuss their opinions on faith and learn more about each others’ pasts. Tension erupts when Simon and the others ask Nathaniel to apologize for his past actions. As the disciples argue, Jesus returns tired and exhausted. Mary helps Him clean and feels needed by Jesus after a long time. The episode closes as Jesus prays to God and falls asleep.

