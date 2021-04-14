Based on the British reality show of the same name, ‘The Circle,’ or ‘The Circle US,’ is a competitive social experiment that can only be described as the perfect combination of ‘Big Brother’ and ‘Catfish.’ In a place where nothing is as it seems, contestants move into the same apartment building but are never allowed to meet face-to-face, making the entire contest very tricky. After all, the goal is popularity.

The players can only communicate with one another through the profiles they’ve created on a specially designed social media app. This anonymity further enables them to hide their identities and play the game as whoever they please – themselves or someone else entirely. So now that season two has premiered on Netflix, and we’ve met the cast members, let’s find out what’s in store for episode 5, shall we?

The Circle Season 2 Episode 5 Release Date

‘The Circle’ Season 2 Episode 5, entitled ‘Snake In The Grass,’ is set to premiere on April 21, 2021, on Netflix. With 13 episodes, the streaming service decided to launch this season in installments over four weeks. While the first four episodes landed on April 14, 2021, the following four are being released together on April 21. Episodes 9-12 will premiere on April 28, with the finale coming out on May 5, 2021.

The Circle Season 2 Episode 5 Spoilers

‘The Circle’ Season 2 Episode 5, ‘Snakes In The Grass,’ will pick up right from where the previous episode, entitled ‘Lines Are Drawn,’ left off — with Courtney Revolution being invited to the “Inner Circle” and getting the opportunity to change the game in his favor for good. Moreover, it will also continue to follow the same process of the group ranking their peers, with the top vote-getters becoming “influencers” and having all the power to eliminate a contestant from the game. In other words, one player will be booted off in episode 5 (who will she/he be?). Most importantly, though, two new players will join the roster of this ever-changing competition, and an alliance between Courtney, Chloe Veitch, and Lee Swift, aka River, will be formed. No one will see this union coming together, which will add to the fun of the game.

Where to Watch The Circle Season 2 Episode 5?

As ‘The Circle’ is a Netflix original series, new episodes are exclusive to the streaming service, which means that your only option is to subscribe to the platform. You can watch the show here.

If you need more of a push, we should mention that this particular reality series, produced by Studio Lambert and Motion Content Group, is said to unfold almost like an episode of ‘Black Mirror.’ The contestants’ isolation, the innovative, almost dystopian social media app, and the ever so often rating and blocking, along with the drama between the players, makes ‘The Circle’ worth the watch.

