Based on the British show of the same name, ‘The Circle‘ is a competitive reality social experiment that can only be described as the perfect blend of aspects from both ‘Big Brother’ and ‘Catfish.’ Players start by isolating themselves in different apartments in the same building but never meet face-to-face, making the entire contest very tricky. After all, their end goal is popularity and $100,000.

Moreover, they can only communicate via the profiles they’ve created on a specially designed social media app. And, as we’ve seen, this anonymity enables them to play the game as whoever they want and however they need. So now that season 2 of this gripping series has established itself, and we’ve met the new cast additions as well, let’s find out what’s in store for episode 9, shall we?

The Circle Season 2 Episode 9 Release Date

‘The Circle’ season 2 episode 9, is set to premiere on April 28, 2021, on Netflix. With 13 episodes in total, the streaming service decided to launch this season in installments over four weeks. While the first four episodes landed on April 14, 2021, and the following four were released together on April 21, episodes 9-12 will premiere on April 28. The finale, though, as a single issue, will be coming out on May 5, 2021.

The Circle Season 2 Episode 9 Spoilers

‘The Circle’ season 2 episode 9 will pick up right from where the previous episode left off – with Lisa Delcampo, aka “Lance Bass,” and Jack Atkins, aka “Emily,” getting a second opportunity to join the game with a single, shared, new catfish profile. Together, this duo will cleverly use the face of an older man to turn the other players against one another and prove that alliances can and will be broken. As they do that, they’ll be helped by the fact that the others are already accusing each other of hiding who Lance and Emily met before they left.

With time, not only will another person be eliminated from ‘The Circle,’ but an alliance between Mitchell and Deleesa Saint, aka “Trevor,” will also be formed. They’ll try to break the recently-formed bond between Lee Swift, aka “River,” Courtney Revolution, and Chloe Veitch, only to get Chloe to join them instead. Things will get ruthless and heartbreaking, but through it all, the contestants will try to maintain their popularity in the hopes of walking away with $100,000. No one will see the plot twists coming next, which will only add to the game’s fun.

Where to Watch The Circle Season 2 Episode 9?

As ‘The Circle’ is a Netflix original reality series, episodes, both old and new, are exclusive to the streaming service, which means that your only option is to subscribe to the platform. You can watch the show right here.

The contestants’ seclusion, the innovative, almost dystopian social media app created for the show, and the ever so often rating and blocking, along with the drama between the players, makes ‘The Circle’ worth the watch.

Read More: