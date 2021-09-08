The Circle Season 3 Episode 5 Release Date and Spoilers

Once again hosted by incredible comedian Michelle Buteau, Netflix’s ‘The Circle‘ is back again with Season 3, and this time, it’s bigger, brighter, and more dramatic than ever before. Following a group of rotating players in a social media-based space where nothing is as it seems and popularity is the epitome of success, this series can only be described as the ideal mix of ‘Big Brother’ and ‘Catfish.’

With $100,000 at stake and a sense of utter anonymity, the cast members can sometimes go above and beyond to win. After all, the voice-activated, specially-designed titular platform enables them to hide their identity and play the game as whoever they please. So now that the first four chapters have been released and set the tone of Season 3, let’s find out what’s in store for episode 5, shall we?

The Circle Season 3 Episode 5 Release Date

‘The Circle’ Season 3 Episode 5, aptly entitled ‘The Real Michelle,’ is set to premiere on Netflix on September 15, 2021, at midnight PT or 3 a.m. ET — a week after the initial four installments aired at once on the streamer. Since season 2 followed a similar format, and this release consist of 13 episodes as well, episode 5’s launch is combined with chapters 6-8. Then, episodes 9 to 12 will premiere right on September 22, 2021, with the all-entertaining finale coming out on September 30. Each installment is approximately 45-55 minutes long and offers something new and exciting.

The Circle Season 3 Episode 5 Spoilers

‘The Circle’ Season 3 Episode 5, ‘The Real Michelle,’ will pick up right from where episode 4, ‘A Flirtacious Alliance,’ left off, with Kai going to Michelle’s door to deliver the news of her blocking, only to learn that she is Ava and Chanel, a duo she’d already eliminated before. They will have a face-to-face confrontation, share secrets, and reveal possible strategies about how Kai can come out on top in the end.

Moreover, “The Wold Pack,” comprising Nick, Daniel, and Calvin, will grow stronger and discuss their approach to the game as an alliance while one of them also stirs the pot amongst others. We’ll probably even see Calvin and Kai’s flirtationship proceed. In simpler words, while some friendships will turn into dust without ever being formed, other unexpected ones will grow with each passing day.

Where to Watch The Circle Season 3 Episode 5 Online?

‘The Circle’ is a Netflix original show. Thus, if you wish to watch its Season 3 episode 5, the easiest and most feasible way to do so is on the platform through a subscription. Unfortunately, the streaming service doesn’t offer a free trial period in the United States of America, so you will have to pay if you want to see this series, along with several others, as and when they air on the entertainment service.

If you need more of a push, we should mention that ‘The Circle’ is said to unfold almost like an installment of ‘Black Mirror’ due to the aspects of its dystopian-ish social media app and over-the-top elimination process. You can use Netflix on your smartphone, tablet, laptop, and desktop, along with any other compatible streaming device like Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, and more.

