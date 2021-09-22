The Circle Season 3 Finale Release Date and Spoilers: Who Will Win?

Combining the concepts of both ‘Big Brother’ and ‘Catfish,’ ‘The Circle‘ is a Netflix original reality series like no other. In this popularity contest worth $100,000, players can only communicate via the profiles they’ve built on a specifically designed titular app, which enables anonymity, catfishing, and miscommunication. After all, thanks to this and the rotating cast, things aren’t always as they seem, making the end goal extremely tricky.

With 12 episodes of ‘The Circle’ season 3 already launched, we know that the five finalists are excited to meet one another face-to-face for the first time. However, to reach here, they have had to make some tough choices and say goodbye to seven other incredible players, including fan favorites. They’ve forged and shattered alliances, they’ve deceived and strategized, and they’ve cried, but it’s all been worth it. So now, let’s find out what’s in store for the finale installment, episode 13, shall we?

The Circle Season 3 Finale Release Date

‘The Circle’ season 3 episode 13 is set to release on Netflix on September 29, 2021, at midnight PT or 3 a.m. ET. As the final, it premieres precisely a week after the initial airing of episode 12 and is the only installment to be launched as a single unit. In short, the preceding episodes were released in sets of four over three weeks — every Wednesday from September 8 to September 22, 2021. Each of these is about 45-55 minutes of pure entertainment as it always consists of something new and dramatic.

Where to Watch The Circle Season 3 Finale: Online?

Since ‘The Circle’ is a Netflix original, the easiest and most feasible way to watch its season 3 episode 13 finale is on the streaming service through a subscription, right here! The platform doesn’t offer a free trial period in the US, so you will have to pay if you wish to see this enthralling series, along with several others, as and when they air. You can use Netflix on your smartphone, tablet, laptop, and desktop, along with any other compatible streaming device like Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, AirTV, Chromecast, and many more.

The Circle Season 3 Finale Spoilers: Who Will Win?

Although ‘The Circle’ season 3 finale, episode 13, will start with Kai Ghost, Nick Uhlenhuth, James Jefferson, Matthew Pappadia, aka “Ashley,” and Sophia Layne, aka “Isabella,” celebrating their entry into the finals, it’ll end with one of them winning the $100,000 grand prize. In between this, they will vote for the last time, meet face-to-face, and discuss any topic they like. Therefore, it’ll be interesting to see how the game rivalries and romances pan out in real life, even with the reveal of catfishes and secrets.

From what we can discern, there can only be one of two winners; Kai and Nick. They’ve both been strong contenders from the get-go, but it is Nick who went from frat boy to “Class MVP” in mere days. Furthermore, he has stayed honest while sticking to a game plan and has found incredible and unwavering allies in “Ashley” and “Isabella.” There is no way that either of them would rate him low, so there’s a good chance he’ll end up taking the pot, especially now that he’s formed a bond with Kai and James as well.

Kai is our second pick because of her sheer loyalty despite being placed relatively low in the last few ratings. James could’ve been up here, but he agreed to eliminate Daniel and Jacki in the previous blockings, and both of them would have rated him high if they’d stayed. Of course, due to their alliance, this affects Kai as well, but she might still have a few tricks up her sleeves. The fact that “Ashley” and “Isabella” reached out to her to apologize for their actions and confess that they felt threatened might also mean that the tides have turned in her favor yet again.

