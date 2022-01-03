The Cleaning Lady Episode 1 Release Date, Time and Spoilers

Created by Miranda Kwok, ‘The Cleaning Lady’ is a drama series centering around a Cambodian medical doctor, Thony, beginning a new life in the States. She will have entered foreign territory hoping to find a cure for her son’s ailment, but problems coax her into staying there as an undocumented worker. The show’s narrative has been derived from the 2017 Argentinian television series ‘La Chica Que Limpia.’ If you find its premise compelling enough and are looking for the release date and other details of the series premiere, you’re at the right place. Here’s everything you need to know!

The Cleaning Lady Episode 1 Release Date

‘The Cleaning Lady’ episode 1 will release on January 3, 2022, at 9 pm ET on FOX. The episodes will have a runtime of around an hour each. The show will premiere on Hulu on January 4, 2022. New installments are slated to release every week on Mondays.

Where to Watch The Cleaning Lady Episode 1 Online?

‘The Cleaning Lady’ episode 1 will be available to watch as and when it airs on FOX at the above-mentioned date and time. You can also stream the show on Hulu, a day after its premiere on the original network. Other streaming options include watching it live on DirecTV and Hulu+Live TV.

The Cleaning Lady Episode 1 Spoilers

The first episode, titled ‘TNT,’ will revolve around Thony, a doctor who will arrive in the US hoping to find a treatment that saves her son Luca. He will be diagnosed with a rare and detrimental immunodeficiency disorder. However, misfortune will soon fall into her lap. The only match bone marrow donor will have a change of heart at the last moment, and Thony’s visa will expire as well. Moreover, her path will coincide with a murder scene that will cause Arman, a mobster, to approach and force her to work for them.

As a result, Thony will start her new life as an undocumented worker for the mob. Her responsibilities will be more or less related to cleaning crime scenes. As her double life takes off, she will begin to forge her own path despite numerous challenges ahead. On top of that, one of the most skilled FBI agents, Garrett Miller, will constantly strive to catch Thony and the mob. To satiate your curiosity about the show’s premiere, here’s a preview for episode 1!

The Cleaning Lady Cast

The cast of ‘The Cleaning Lady’ is led by Élodie Yung, who plays Thony De La Rosa, a brilliant doctor desperate to save her ailing son. Adan Canto plays Arman Morales, a mobster who recruits Thony to work for him. Oliver Hudson stars as Garrett Miller, an FBI agent on the trail of Thony and the mob. Martha Millan portrays Fiona De La Rosa while twins Sebastien and Valentino LaSalle appear as Luca De La Rosa. Recurring cast members include Shiva Negar (Isabel Barsamian), Jay Mohr (Council Eric Knight), Liza Weil (Katherine Russo), and Eva De Dominici (Nadia Morales), among others.

