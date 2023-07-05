The Clearing Season 2: Renewal Possibilities Explored

Created by Elise McCredie and Matt Cameron, ‘The Clearing’ is an Australian psychological thriller series. The narrative is split into two main timelines. In the past, Freya (Teresa Palmer), who is known as Amy at the time, is part of a group that kidnaps a young girl named Sara and brings her to their headquarters in rural Victoria. Freya is a member of a cult named the Kindred that has spread its influence among the rich and powerful of the country. After Sara’s apparent disappearance, the cult falls apart because of an investigation. In the present day, Freya continues to struggle in her life because of the trauma she suffered in the past.

Following its premiere, ‘The Clearing’ received mostly positive responses. Much praise was given to the writing, performances, and the development of mystery. If you are wondering whether there will be a second season of ‘The Clearing,’ we got you covered.

Will The Clearing Season 2 Happen?

‘The Clearing’ season 1 premiered on May 24, 2023, on Hulu (in the US) and Disney+ (rest of the world) and aired 8 episodes of 45-53-minute runtime before concluding on July 5, 2023. As for season 2, this is what we know,

Neither the series producers nor the Disney executives have confirmed a second season of ‘The Clearing.’ In fact, most outlets indicate that it has been developed as a miniseries. ‘The Clearing’ is based on JP Pomare’s 2019 novel ‘In the Clearing,’ which offers a fictionalized account of the real-life Australian cult The Family. In various interviews, the actors associated with the project also implied that the Australian show is a miniseries.

Reflecting on how it was to work with Miranda Otto, who portrays Adrienne, Palmer told Moviefone, “I feel like in every interview, all I’ve been saying is this is a performance of a lifetime for Miranda. It’s unbelievable to have to hold the performance of someone from age 30 all the way up to their 80s. She did it so beautifully, and it was so nuanced. I’ve said this before, but I felt like we really trusted each other.”

The actress continued, “So we were in a scene together and she would give me something and I would give her something, and it was like this beautiful dance, and each take would be so different and have its own colors. So it just felt like we were able to play and we were also given the freedom to do that by the writers and also the wonderful directors, including Gracie Otto, Miranda’s sister. So it was wonderful.”

Season 1 episode 8 begins with Freya trying to process that her son has disappeared. She recalls the Kindred threatening her that they would take Billy if she ever told anyone the truth about what happened to Sara and believes that either Anton or Henrik (Erroll Shand) took her son, but she eventually discovers that neither is responsible. The cult learned its lesson after what happened to Sara, and Henrik is her biological father. If anything, he is trying to find Billy.

Freya finds out that Adrienne has sold all her properties to acquire a remote island where she has set up the latest version of the Kindred. Upon arriving there, she begins to recall how Sara died. The incident was so traumatic that she forgot all about it. Adrienne ordered her to punish Sara by dunking her head in water, and when the girl died, she blamed Freya/Amy for it. Henrik tells Joe (Hazem Shammas) and Colin (Xavier Samuel) the truth. Adrianne is arrested, and the Kindred effectively falls apart.

Henrik commits suicide by hanging himself from the tree where he buried Sara, helping the authorities find her remains with his last act. It turns out that Freya’s daughter, Max, took Billy after realizing the young boy was in danger. The episode ends with Freya and Wayne reuniting with their children. There is little narrative scope for future seasons. So, it’s highly unlikely that ‘The Clearing’ season 2 will ever be made.

