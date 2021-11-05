The Club Season 2: Renewed or Cancelled?

Set in 1950s Istanbul, Netflix’s ‘The Club’ is a history-thriller TV series that wonderfully captures the charm and beauty of the city’s cosmopolitan culture. Even while holding on to its charm, the series offers a gritty insight into the lives of working women through its focus on Matilda, a seamstress who finds employment in a nightclub. Although Matilda joins the nightclub to reconnect with her estranged daughter, the dubious nature of the job soon overshadows her life and makes her question her own ethics. Additionally, Maria finds her ideology to be completely different and thus frequently clashes with her co-workers leading to further challenges in her life.

Created by Zeynep Günay Tan, ‘The Club’ has been praised for its performances, plotline, and outstanding depiction of 1950s Istanbul. With Season 1 now released and viewers wholly invested in the series, it is natural for them to question the possible release of a second season. Well, we come bearing answers!

The Club Season 2 Release Date

The Club Season 1 dropped all at once on November 5, 2021, on Netflix. It consists of six episodes, each with an average runtime of 43 to 56 minutes.

As far as season 2 is concerned, fans would be delighted to know that ‘The Club’ is originally a two-part series and hence a second season or part was already confirmed from the beginning. Moreover, reports also claim that season 2 will have five episodes, thus bringing the total episode count to 11. With the production crew starting work on both parts simultaneously, we can assume that the second season is in post-production and will release sometime in early 2022.

The Club Season 2 Cast: Who Can Be In It?

Most of the primary cast members are expected to make a return in season 2 of ‘The Club.’ That includes Gökçe Bahadir as Matilda Aseo, Baris Arduç as Ismet Denizer, Asude Kalebek as Rasel Aseo, Salih Bademci as Selim Songür, Metin Akdülger as Orhan Sahin, Ilker Kilic as Mordo, and Firat Tanis as Çelebi. Other cast members also put in iconic performances in season 1 and might make a return in accordance with the plotline. Additionally, viewers can also expect new talents in the second season if the show ends up introducing new characters.

The Club Season 2 Plot: What Can It Be About?

Season 1 plays heavily into Matilda and Rasel’s mother-daughter relationship in the backdrop of the 1950s Istanbul Nightclub. Besides, it also subtly touches upon Matilda’s relationship with her colleagues, especially Çelebi, the nightclub manager. However, the first season ends on a bittersweet note as Rasel leaves Matilda behind and sails for Israel with Mordo.

Part 2 or season 2 should pick up exactly after the first season and might showcase how Matilda deals with Rasel’s departure. We might also get a detailed look into Mordo and Rasel’s relationship and how it develops in Israel. Moreover, with Çelebi leaving the nightclub in season 1, season 2 might also set about developing his redemption story arc. Thus, with numerous equally thrilling possibilities to explore, ‘The Club’ season 2 is shaping up to be quite an exhilarating ride.

