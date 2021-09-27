The Conners Season 4 Episode 2 Release Date and Spoilers

ABC’s ‘The Conners’ returned with a live premiere that allowed us to fully engage and capture the essence of what the show is all about. In the first episode, we mostly see Darlene and Dan go through different but harrowing phases in their respective relationships. Ben has called it quits with Darlene, while Louise wants a grand wedding! If you missed its live telecast, you could catch up on the latest happenings outlined in the recap. Now, its’s time to go through our predictions for the next episode!

The Conners Season 4 Episode 2 Release Date

‘The Conners’ season 4 episode 2 will premiere on September 29, 2021, at 9/8c on ABC. New 22-minutes-long episodes of the sitcom release weekly on Wednesdays.

Where To Stream The Conners Season 4 Episode 2 Online?

You can watch ‘The Conners’ season 4 episode 2 by tuning to ABC at the above-mentioned date and time. If you miss the television broadcast, you can catch the show on ABC’s official website and the ABC app. Additionally, you have the option to live-stream the episode on FuboTV, YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, Xfinity, and DirecTV. You can also buy/rent the latest episodes or previous seasons of ‘The Conners’ on iTunes (seasons 1-3), Amazon Prime Video (seasons 1-3), Google Play, Spectrum, Microsoft Store (seasons 1-3), or Vudu. If you have a subscription to Hulu, you can check out older episodes here!

The Conners Season 4 Episode 2 Spoilers

The second episode, titled ‘Education, Corruption, and Damnation,’ will follow the events after the thrilling live premiere. Darlene will fret over her last encounter with Ben, who has clarified that they are over. This will make her question her unapologetic cynicism and negativity that dominates her existence. In her journey towards self-discovery or a newer understanding of life, she will run into Pastor Phil. On the other hand, Jackie will work with Neville to transform Lunch Box into a better establishment, but the new City Councilman Don Blansky might interfere in the matter. This will most certainly stress Jackie out.

The Conners Season 4 Episode 1 Recap

‘The Conners’ season 4 episode 1, titled ‘Trucking Live in Front of a Fully Vaccinated Studio Audience,’ happened to be a live premiere which made its return even more special. It primarily revolves around Darlene and Dan trying to get a grip on their respective love lives. The former goes out of her way to convince Ben to settle down with her, but he still has two minds about it.

However, Ben completely changes his mind when Darlene accidentally reveals that she was about to go on a trip to Hawaii with Jeff last spring. Their relationship now stands no chance. Darlene is not ready to lose hope, so she meets a spiritual adviser, Ann, on Louise’s recommendation. She warns her client about a “toxic cloud” corrupting her aura, so it is important for her to change her beliefs.

Desperate to fix her love life, Darlene familiarizes herself with the idea of worshipping God. Elsewhere, Dan and Louise don’t have similar ideas about their wedding. The latter wants to get married in a church, encircled with friends and family, instead of following her parents’ footsteps of undergoing in-courthouse marriage. Lastly, Becky is at a sober retreat.

