The Consultant Season 2: Possibilities Explored

Based on the eponymous novel by Bentley Little, Amazon Prime Video’s thriller series ‘The Consultant’ follows Regus Patoff, the titular consultant who becomes the supreme authority at a video game publishing company named CompWare after the death of its founder Sang-woo. Starring Christoph Waltz as Patoff, the dark comedy series progresses through the reformations the consultant introduces in the company, which inspire creative liaison Elaine and senior coder Craig to unravel the mystery that revolves around him.

Created by Tony Basgallop, the series garnered favorable reception from critics and audiences alike, especially receiving praises for its hard-hitting satire, engrossing narrative, and Waltz’s performance. The series’s first season ends with a significant development that makes the viewers curious about the future of Patoff. Intrigued by the same, we have dived into the prospects of the sophomore round. If you are eager to know more about it, you are at the right place!

Will The Consultant Season 2 Happen?

‘The Consultant’ season 1 premiered in its entirety on February 24, 2023, on Amazon Prime Video. The first season comprises eight episodes with a runtime of around thirty minutes each.

As far as the second season is concerned, here’s what we can share. Amazon Prime Video has not yet released an official statement regarding the future of the series. Since the show is not conceived as a limited series, it is evident that the sophomore round is indeed a possibility. Narrative-wise, there are several doors open for the show to continue its development. The first season of the series ends with Patofff leaving CompWare but only after finding a suitable position to continue working as a consultant in another company.

Before leaving CompWare, Patoff meets the head of Pterodactyl Robotics and offers his service to the same. She must have signed a deal with the consultant since she dies a few days after she meets with the consultant like Sang-woo or Viktor Kulrez. If the show gets renewed for a second season, the same may begin with Patoff assuming the top office at the robotics company to save it from the massive amount of expected and impending debt. The possible second season can even be conceived as a standalone round of an anthology series with the consultant confronting a new set of characters at his new workspace.

If that’s not the case, Craig may continue investigating Patoff’s past, especially after getting convinced that the consultant is not a human being. Since Patoff was created using the golden bones made by Florez, Craig may want to find out who commissioned the gold to create the titular consultant. His investigation may lead him to the creators of the robot and the aftermath of such a confrontation. The senior coder’s life may continue to get threatened to form the narrative of the sophomore season of ‘The Consultant.’

Another possibility in front of creator and showrunner Tony Basgallop is to conceive the potential second season solely to explore the circumstances behind Patoff’s creation. The first season of the show ends without offering clarity concerning the individual or group behind the $25 million-worth golden skeleton or the individuals who spent the night at the pub that vanishes the following day. Their motives behind creating the robot may become the foundation of such a potential season. If Amazon Prime Video renews the show soon, we can expect ‘The Consultant’ season 2 to release sometime in Q1 2025.

As always, the renewal of any show heavily depends on the viewership of the previous season or seasons, along with several other significant factors concerning the cast, producers, etc. If the first season of the dark comedy series meets the expectations of the streaming giant in terms of viewership, the chances of the sophomore season getting greenlit are indeed high.

