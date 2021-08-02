‘The Crown’ is a historical drama series that revolves around the life of Queen Elizabeth II spanning decades from 1947 to the early 2000s. The series also follows other members of the British royal family and the political events that shaped the second half of the twentieth century. Created by Peter Morgan, the show first premiered on November 4, 2016.

The drama impressed the critics with the writing, cinematography, direction, and performances. It is known to be one of the most expensive shows to ever be produced. The Netflix series has earned numerous awards, including the Golden Globe Awards and the Primetime Emmy Awards. However, it has received some backlash over historical inaccuracies, particularly in season 4. But still, it enjoys a dedicated fanbase, and people can’t wait to hear the news of the potential season 5. So, here is everything we have found!

The Crown Season 5 Release Date

‘The Crown’ season 4 landed in its entirety on November 15, 2020, on Netflix. The fourth installment has ten episodes that run for 49-60 minutes each.

As far as the fifth cycle of the show is concerned, here is the latest scoop. On January 31, 2021, it was announced that the show had been renewed for its fifth season. Although season 5 was confirmed as the show’s swan song, in July 2021, it was disclosed that the series would revert to the original plan, with season 6 bringing the historical drama to a close.

Season 5 was scheduled to begin filming in July 2021, and it seems like production is already underway. Sources revealed that the production team requires about seven months to wrap up filming and another eight months for post-production work. New seasons typically arrive in November or December. This means that the hotly anticipated season 5 is unlikely to release anytime before Fall 2022. It is worth noting that the two-year gap between the fourth and fifth cycle was always intended and has nothing to do with the pandemic. Season 3 arrived 23 months after season 2 with a whole new cast lineup, which seems to be the case with the upcoming edition as well. Therefore, we can expect ‘The Crown’ season 5 to release sometime in Q4 2022.

The Crown Season 5 Cast: Who is in it?

The upcoming installment will follow the usual casting pattern. After every two seasons, a new set of actors portray the same characters to depict the passage of time. In the fifth season, we will see Imelda Staunton taking over as Queen Elizabeth II from Olivia Colman, who essays the role of the monarch in seasons 3 and 4; Claire Foy portrays the Queen in the first two seasons. Lesley Manville will play Princess Margaret, following Helena Bonham Carter (seasons 3 and 4) and Vanessa Kirby (seasons 1 and 2) before that.

Other actors who have joined the cast are Jonathan Pryce and Elizabeth Debicki, who will essay the roles of Prince Philip and Diana, respectively. Matt Smith (seasons 1 and 2) and Tobias Menzies (seasons 3 and 4) play Prince Philip in the previous seasons, whereas Emma Corrin portrays Diana in season 4. Dominic West will be seen as Prince Charles in the fifth round of the show, following Josh O’Connor in seasons 3 and 4. Jonny Lee Miller will play John Major, who will become the Prime Minister in season 5 after Gillian Anderson’s Margaret Thatcher. Additionally, Olivia Williams has been cast as Camilla Parker Bowles.

It is yet to be known who will portray Princess Anne, Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother, Prince Edward, Prince Andrew, Captain Mark Phillips, and Sarah Ferguson. Other significant characters who might feature in season 5 are young Prince William and Prince Harry, Tony Blair, Sophie Rhys-Jones, and Timothy Laurence.

The Crown Season 5 Plot: What is it About?

By the end of season 4, Margaret Thatcher steps down as the Prime Minister and is honored with the Order of Merit. Fissures deepen in Charles and Diana’s marriage, much to the disappointment of Queen Elizabeth and Philip. But on the other hand, Diana’s popularity grows exponentially with her various international trips.

In the fifth season, we will continue to see the complications in Charles and Diana’s relationship. According to reports, the upcoming season will include Diana’s controversial interview where she discussed her failing marriage to Prince Charles, involvement of Camilla, and feeling the lack of support from the royal institution. Since the upcoming cycle will depict the 1990s, we will also see the divorces of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson and Princess Anne and Mark Phillips. 1992 was a difficult time for the royal family, as it was also the year a fire broke out at Windsor Castle. However, Morgan clarified that the show’s storyline would not include the more recent events, such as the relationships of Prince William and Kate Middle and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

