The Crown Season 5 Release Date, New Plot and Cast Details

Created by Peter Morgan, Netflix’s historical drama ‘The Crown’ follows the life of Queen Elizabeth II from her wedding to Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh in 1947 to the 21st century. The show progresses through the reign of the Queen and the trajectory of the British royal family in the backdrop of the important political and familial events that occur during her time. Over four seasons, the show has also roughly depicted the history of Britain polity from the Churchill era to the period of Margaret Thatcher in arresting narration.

Upon its premiere on November 4, 2016, ‘The Crown’ was well-received by critics and audiences alike and has become one of the most highly acclaimed television shows of the streaming era. With 21 Primetime Emmy wins, the show stands tall as a unique television achievement. Even though the historical accuracy of the narrative has often been disputed, the show has garnered an incredible fanbase over the years. As fans eagerly wait for the new installment to depict the next turn of events in the reign of Queen Elizabeth II, here’s everything we know about ‘The Crown’ season 5!

The Crown Season 5 Release Date

‘The Crown’ season 4 landed in its entirety on November 15, 2020, on Netflix. The fourth season comprises ten episodes with a runtime between 47–61 minutes each. As far as the fifth season is concerned, here’s what we know.

On January 31, 2020, Netflix announced the renewal of ‘The Crown’ for a fifth season. The announcement of the renewal came with the unveiling of Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II for the fifth season. Contradicting the original plan of six seasons, the fifth installment was renewed as the series finale. But in July 2020, Netflix and creator Peter Morgan confirmed a sixth and final season, to do justice to the richness and complexity of the story.

The filming of season 5 reportedly began in July 2021 and is expected to complete within seven to eight months. Apparently, the two-year gap between the fourth and fifth season is pre-planned and is not the result of the Covid-19 pandemic. In September 2021, Imelda Staunton, who portrays Queen Elizabeth II confirmed that the fifth season will premiere in November 2022. Even though the exact release date is yet to be announced, admirers of the show can rejoice that ‘The Crown’ season 5 is gearing up to premiere in November 2022.

A message from Imelda Staunton, our new Queen Elizabeth. Season 5, coming November 2022. pic.twitter.com/OfpgrPGOXx — The Crown (@TheCrownNetflix) September 25, 2021

The Crown Season 5 Cast: Who is in it?

‘The Crown’ season 5 will see a complete revamp of the cast, following its casting pattern which introduces a new cast for the same characters to portray the passage of time. Imelda Staunton, who is best known for her performance in ‘Harry Potter’ film series as Dolores Umbridge will replace Olivia Colman (seasons 3–4) as Queen Elizabeth II; Claire Foy portrays the Queen in the first and second seasons. Lesley Manville (‘Phantom Thread’) portrays Princess Margaret, following Helena Bonham Carter (seasons 3–4) and Vanessa Kirby (seasons 1–2).

Jonathan Pryce (‘The Two Popes’) portrays Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, following Tobias Menzies (seasons 3–4) and Matt Smith (seasons 1–2). Jonny Lee Miller (‘Trainspotting’) joins the cast as Prime Minister John Major, whereas Flora Montgomery joins as Norma Major, Prime minister John Major’s wife. Dominic West replaces Josh O’Connor to portray Prince Charles, whereas Elizabeth Debicki (‘Tenet’) replaces Emma Corrin to portray Princess Diana.

Marcia Warren also joins the cast as Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother, following Marion Bailey (seasons 3–4) and Victoria Hamilton (seasons 1–2). Olivia Williams replaces Emerald Fennell to portray Camilla Parker Bowles, Claudia Harrison replaces Erin Doherty as Princess Anne, James Murray joins as Prince Andrew, Emma Laird Craig joins as Sarah, Duchess of York, and Sam Woolf joins as Prince Edward. Andrew Havill also joins to portray Robert Fellowes, the Queen’s private secretary. Gillian Anderson, who portrays Margaret Thatcher in season 4 is a notable omission in the season 5 cast, as the fourth season ends with the period of her character.

The Crown Season 5 Plot: What can it be About?

Season 4 of ‘The Crown’ ends with the resignation of Margaret Thatcher as the parliament questions her leadership. Even though she seeks the support of the Queen, Thatcher ends up resigning and receiving the Order of Merit. Meanwhile, the tensions in Charles and Diana’s marriage accelerate, instigating Charles to contemplate separation. He expresses his anger when Diana returns from her New York trip. The Queen reprimands Charles for his immaturity and forbids him from separation or divorce. Prince Philip, on the other hand, assures Diana that she is not alone in suffering. He also warns her to not let her marriage fail and advises her to focus on serving Elizabeth.

The fifth season is expected to pick up from where season 4 left Charles and Diana. We might see their marriage crumbling with many factors in between, while Diana grows to become a public sensation and sweetheart. We can expect the season to cover their eventful divorce in detail. As per reports, the show will recreate the famous interview Diana gave to BBC Panorama, where she accuses her husband of an extramarital affair. We can also expect the post-divorce life of Diana to get covered in the fifth installment. Season 5 will also depict the ruling period of Prime Minister John Major.

