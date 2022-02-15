The Curse of Oak Island Season 10: Renewed or Canceled?

‘The Curse of Oak Island’ is a reality TV series that follows the Lagina brothers Rick and Marty, as they attempt to explore and excavate the treasures and secrets of Oak Island, which lies off the shore of Nova Scotia. Shrouded in mystery, the island carries stories of historical artifacts, riches, and precious metals hidden deep within its geographical territory. Along with their team of skilled treasure hunters and researchers, the Laginas decode the theories surrounding Oak Island and discuss past and current discoveries and investigations.

The show debuted on January 5, 2014, and has since kept viewers engaged for nine successful seasons. The element of intrigue, as well as the informative aspects of the narrative, have been highly praised by them. Everyone is thus curious to know when they will be able to see more of their favorite treasure hunter duo. To answer everyone’s questions, here is everything we know so far about ‘The Curse of Oak Island’ season 10.

The Curse of Oak Island Season 10 Release Date

‘The Curse of Oak Island’ season 9 arrived on November 2, 2021, on the History network. Spanning 15 episodes of length 42-60 minutes each, it concluded its run on February 15, 2022. About the tenth season, this is what we can tell you.

The makers have not yet officially announced the potential season 10 of the show. However, there is quite a possibility of at least one more season to properly conclude the cliffhanger findings of season 9. Moreover, there are several explanations of the theories uncovered by the retrieved artifacts that can be expanded upon. Also, given the popularity of the show’s nine seasons, there is a high fan demand for another season of their beloved treasure dig-based show.

If the viewers’ eagerness and the rest of the above factors are considered, the possible tenth season shall most likely be announced by the network in the coming months. How soon we can see it depends upon the production schedule set by the makers, the pace of research by the excavation team, and the availability of the cast and crew. If everything works according to plan, ‘The Curse of Oak Island’ season 10 can be expected to arrive sometime in Q1 2023.

The Curse of Oak Island Cast: Who can be in it?

If season 10 is confirmed, Rick and Marty Lagina will return as the heads of the team excavating Oak Island. Apart from them, their nephew Peter Fornetti, Marty’s son Alex and former college roommate Craig Tester are also expected to appear. Other cast members who shall probably return are researchers Doug Crowell and Zena Halpern, archaeologist Miriam Amirault, land surveyor Fred Nolan, historian Charles Barkhouse, and Acadia University professors Dr. Ian Spooner and Dr. Matt Lukeman.

In addition, the show’s narrators Robert Clotworthy and James Thornton might come back as well. Apart from them, new team members may be introduced to expand the research in the tenth season.

The Curse of Oak Island Plot: What can it be About?

Season 9 features a cemented area on the island with traces of gold and other precious metals discovered by the Lagina brothers. They speculate that under the depths of Oak Island’s swamp, one of the world’s rarest metals named Osmium may be present. Their assumptions are proven true when they find gold in the Money Pit area as well as evidence of more artifacts that can be found around. However, their plans for the swamp area face several hurdles in the form of roadblocks, government permits, and closedowns.

Eventually, the team overcomes some of the challenges and find some more gold and evidence of Spanish origin. As they inch closer to solving the island’s 226-year-old mystery and proving the Knights Templar theory, they find that Zena Halpern’s map is incorrect. They find some respite when predictions of ancient Portuguese presence on the island made by Fred Nolan are proven right. The final jackpot they land is when remains of a giant sailing vessel are found, thus landing them right at the crux of their mission. In the riveting season finale, the team begins their much-awaited dig of the swamp.

The potential season 10 shall most likely pick up from where the dig left off in season 9 and delve deeper into the truth behind the Knights Templar treasure’s origin and existence. It shall also give the crucial verdict of whether the Lagina brothers’ mission is successful or fruitless. Furthermore, the scope of further excavation projects on and off the island may be revealed.

