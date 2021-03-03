In the 16th episode of ‘The Curse of Oak Island’ Season 8, the team looks for a continuation in the stone pathway in order to draw out a definite passage. They also conduct more research in the Money Pit area, hoping to chance upon something miraculous. But have you watched the episode? If no, you can read the detailed recap at the end for an update. Before you do that, let’s take a look at the upcoming episode’s details. Here is everything you can expect from ‘The Curse of Oak Island’ season 8 episode 17!

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 17 Release Date

‘The Curse of Oak Island’ season 8 episode 17 is scheduled to release on March 9, 2021, at 9 pm ET on the History Channel. The show follows a weekly release pattern of airing one episode every Tuesday.

Where to Watch The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 17 Online?

If you plan to watch the show on TV, you can catch ‘The Curse of Oak Island’ season 8 episode 17 on the History Channel by tuning in at the date and time mentioned above. If you’re not subscribed to a cable connection, you can watch the show on History Channel’s official website. The third option is to resort to live-TV websites such as DirecTV, FuboTV, SlingTV, and Philo TV, where the show is available. You can alternatively purchase or rent the episodes on VOD platforms such as Amazon Prime Video, iTunes, and Apple TV. The first seven seasons are also available on Peacock TV, in case you want to rewatch it.

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 17 Spoilers

‘The Curse of Oak Island’ season 8 episode 17 is called ‘Staking Their Claim.’ In the episode, Marty and Gary will discover that Samuel Ball may have ties to British royalty.

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 16 Recap

In the opening scene of the 16th episode titled ‘Leather Bound,’ it is established that the Laginas have discovered two mysterious pathways over the course of their activities in the swamp. One of them is believed to have been part of a ship stock. The other one is leading upwards, possibly to the location of the original Money Pit.

The team hires an archaeologist called Aaron Taylor, who would assess the currently examined pathway. They would be getting rid of all the mud and rocks accumulating over the passage. The team had also been previously investigating the Money Pit area near a borehole where they found several items of value. Now they are drilling another borehole in the same area, which might possibly lead to a tunnel buried eighty-seven and a half feet deep.

Back in the pathway, the team scoops out a leather strap while digging, which might be related to other leather artifacts from the 15th-century previously uncovered. This is not all. A piece of European earthenware dating as early as 1604 is slowly dredged up by the team. On the other hand, Rick Lagina heads to lot 25 in search of more evidence or clues. The tunnel that the Oak Island team discover might be as old as 150 years before the treasure shaft was dug up. But they still need more information to know how it is exactly related to the Money Pit.

