In the 17th episode of ‘The Curse of Oak Island’ season 8, the team continues its digging and drilling activities in the stone pathway. Because of the experts that they are, they end up scooping out different objects, some of which happen to be antique and valuable. If you haven’t seen the episode, we’re thrilled to fill you in with all the details in the recap section. But first, you can check out the synopsis for the upcoming episode. Here’s everything we know about ‘The Curse of Oak Island’ season 8 episode 18!

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 18 Release Date

‘The Curse of Oak Island’ season 8 episode 18 is scheduled to release on March 16, 2021, at 9 pm ET on the History Channel. The show follows a weekly release pattern of airing one episode every Tuesday.

Where to Watch The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 18 Online?

You can watch ‘The Curse of Oak Island’ season 8 episode 18 on TV by tuning in to the History Channel at the date and time mentioned above. You can alternatively watch the show on History Channel’s official website. In case none of these options are feasible, you can hop on to live-TV websites such as DirecTV, FuboTV, SlingTV, and Philo TV, where the show is available. You can also purchase or rent the episodes on VOD platforms such as Amazon Prime Video, iTunes, and Apple TV. The first seven seasons are also available on Peacock TV, in case you feeling like watching them again.

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 18 Spoilers

In the upcoming episode of ‘The Curse of Oak Island’ season 8, the Laginas will start digging into the newest borehole, which would reveal an ancient human leg bone. As eerie as it sounds, it might help the team potentially uncover the greatest treasure mystery of all time!

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 17 Recap

The latest episode is called ‘Staking Their Claim,’ where the Laginas come across the fact that Samuel Ball might actually have some links to the royal families of Britain. As excavations continue to be performed in the stone pathway, Martin finds a wooden stake. He believes that the find might be crucial to their original motive of unearthing the Money Pit. Meanwhile, there is a core drilling taking place in hole BC-4, in the location of the Pit. They get their hands on a couple of wood bits.

From the metal detectors, the team discovers copper coins from perhaps the 18th century, along with a metal spike, a wheel bearing, and a peculiar material that is hard to identify. It can range from anything starting from a lipstick cover to an ornate military gilded stick. On the other hand, an archaeological expert enters and confirms that the examined ox shoes are indeed ox shoes. Hence, things look positively forward-moving for the Laginas as they continue to excavate and extract valuable artifacts from the older periods.

