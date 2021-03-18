In the 18th episode of ‘The Curse of Oak Island’ season 8, the team is still determinedly uncovering the stone pathway and is close to finding the direction of the passage. The Laginas also participate in other drilling activities and metal detection. If you want to know more about the last episode, you can read the detailed recap at the end. But before that, you can go through the particulars for ‘The Curse of Oak Island’ season 8 episode 19 right here!

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 19 Release Date

‘The Curse of Oak Island’ season 8 episode 19 is scheduled to release on March 23, 2021, at 9 pm ET on the History Channel. New episodes drop on the channel every Tuesday.

Where to Watch The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 19 Online?

'The Curse of Oak Island' season 8 episode 19 can be watched on TV if you tune in to the History Channel at the date and time mentioned above. You can also watch the show on History Channel's official website.

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 19 Spoilers

In the 19th episode of ‘The Curse of Oak Island’ season 8, called ‘A Loose Cannonball,’ we will see the Laginas find the remains of a French Emperor killed by a cannon. It will be even more thrilling when they discover that they might possibly belong to Napoléon Bonaparte!

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 18 Recap

In the latest episode, called ‘Cannon Fodder,’ the Laginas continue their drilling activities at C-3. They end up finding wood, and through that, they try to establish any relevance between their discovery and the mission at hand. The team is also still uncovering the direction of the stone pathway, which is turning out to be an extensive passage filled with mud. They then find clay and two wooden survey stakes. The stakes are dated back to the 17th and 19th centuries, respectively.

This is followed by the Laginas conducting some metal detecting near the pine tar kiln. They unearth three bar-like objects of iron which are eventually identified as the broken legs of an English signal cannon. It was apparently used to attack potential thieves back in the 1700s. There is also some metal detection that happens in lot 13, where they find remains of an iron ring bolt. The team then tries to speculate the reasons behind its occurrence.

